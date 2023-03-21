Trauma Star at sunset

The Trauma Star helicopter is fully configured to carry two critical patients, and the Trauma Star program has been recognized by the State of Florida and the FAA as professional and fully compliant with all regulatory standards.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

The Monroe County Commission will vote this week to purchase three new helicopters to be used as air ambulances at a cost of roughly $52 million.

Monroe County seal

The commission meets all day Wednesday, March 22, starting at 9 a.m. at the Murray E. Nelson Government Center in Key Largo. The agenda for the meeting and information on participating in the meeting can be found at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.

