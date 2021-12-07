The Monroe County Commission will vote on a resolution Wednesday, Dec. 8, calling for Commissioner Eddie Martinez to resign or be removed or suspended from office.
Hialeah police officers arrested Martinez, a Republican, last week on a domestic violence charge after his wife told them he threw and hit her in the face with a prescription pill bottle. His two daughters corroborated the accusation and the daughters and mother stated Commissioner Martinez is abusing his prescription pain medication, according to the police report.
As of Monday, all county commissioners but County Commissioner Craig Cates told The Key West Citizen they would support calling for Martinez's resignation or asking the governor to remove or suspend him from office.
The Miami-Dade County State Attorney's Office has yet to formally charge Martinez and Cates could not support calling for his resignation or removal "without due process" at this time, he said Monday.
County Commissioner Michelle Coldiron has been working with Monroe County (government) Attorney Bob Shillinger on a resolution for Wednesday's County Commission meeting in Key Largo that would call on Martinez to resign or be removed or suspended from office, she said.
"It is the right thing for him to do personally and for the community," Coldiron said. "The No. 1 goal for the commission is to take care of our county. I need five people up here who can do that. A commissioner under the influence of prescribed medication can't be counted on to make solid decisions."
Recovering from such prescription medicine use will "take more than 30 days," she said.
Coldiron cited Martinez's absence from County Commission and other meetings he was supposed to attend as part of the ongoing problem. Martinez was selected by the county to represent the South Florida Regional Planning Council but has missed six straight meetings since April, four of the absences were excused and two were not, according to information the county received from the Planning Council.
Martinez missed the October meeting in which the Planning Council voted on a resolution proposed by Coldiron calling for the council to oppose a large commercial center in South Miami-Dade County because of environmental concerns.
Martinez missed the vote and Coldiron did not have enough votes to pass the resolution.
On Friday, Martinez sent Gov. Ron DeSantis alerting him that he was taking a voluntary leave of absence effective immediately.
"I have asked for a 30-day leave," Martinez wrote in a text to The Key West Citizen on Friday. "Please don’t believe everything you hear or read. I am not a monster. I did not hit my wife. There are other factors in play and I’m going to let them play out."
The governor's press secretary, Christina Pushaw, confirmed the governor's office had received Martinez's letter.
"Please note that the letter does not request a leave of absence but is only giving notice of such. We are aware of no process in state law for the Governor granting a leave of absence outside of Chapter 115, Florida Statutes (which pertains to leaves of absence from military service)," Pushaw wrote. "As for possible suspension, that is under review."
Pushaw wanted to clarify that "Florida law gives the governor the authority to suspend an elected official who is charged with a crime, but the governor cannot remove that person from office unless he or she is convicted," she said.
Shillinger had been researching the matter during the weekend and had been in discussions with the Governor's Office of Legal Counsel, he said.
Florida Statute 145.031(3) allows a county commissioner to voluntarily reduce his or her salary.
"I am not aware of any statute that establishes a process for a commissioner to take a voluntary leave of absence. Conversely, there’s no statute that prohibits that either," Shillinger said. "Moreover, there is no statute that mandates attendance at county commission meetings, keeping office hours, or regulates commissioners and other elected officials time off for vacation, sick leave, etc."
Commissioner Martinez’s "desire to request a 'leave of absence' has no foundation in statute, and more importantly, is not fair to the people he represents," County Commissioner Holly Raschein stated in a written statement to The Key West Citizen.
"Voters have a right to have their elected officials be present and working for the communities they serve," she wrote. "His voluntary leave would have no effect on the serious criminal offenses he has been charged with and would disenfranchise every voter in Monroe County on any controversial issues that may result in 2-2 votes or require a supermajority. In Florida, the decision to suspend or remove a local elected official rests with the Governor, and that process must be respected as Governor DeSantis determines the best path forward. If Commissioner Martinez does not want to subject himself to the Governor’s scrutiny, he has one clear option – he can resign. Speaking on behalf of every victim of domestic violence in our community, I think he should."
On Nov. 30, Hialeah police officers arrested Martinez on a domestic violence battery charge after he reportedly was involved in a fight with his wife and threw a prescription pill bottle in her face. Martinez’s daughter also told police that he is emotionally and physically abusive to her and her sister.
The police report stated Martinez admitted “he struggles with his prescription drug use.” One of the daughters also told police that she had to perform CPR on Martinez on several occasions after he has overdosed.
Martinez, who was elected to office in November 2020, has had several surgeries in recent years and has been prescribed prescription pain medication. In a text message to The Key West Citizen after the incident, Martinez denied abusing his family and his medication.
Police were called to a home in Hialeah on a domestic violence call involving the freshman commissioner. Martinez and his wife had been at a bar the night before, and he was “drinking and became argumentative,” the Hialeah Police Department report stated. His wife told him to take an Uber home, and then she drove herself home.
Martinez reportedly argued with and insulted his wife before falling asleep, but woke up Tuesday morning “in a rage about the incident from the bar and started throwing things all over the room,” the police report stated.
The two yelled at each other, and the wife said she was “struck by boxes and a drawer” and “felt a strike to the left side of her face,” as “the subject threw an empty pill bottle in her face in his rage,” the report stated.
Police officers observed bruises on her legs and right arm as well, the report stated.
“The victim said the subject suffers from many physical ailments and PTSD,” the report stated. “She said when he runs out of his medication, he turns extremely violent and batters her. The victim claims she has dealt with the domestic violence for years but failed to report the incidents, hoping he would quit his prescription drug abuse.”
Both of the couple’s daughters were home at the time of the fight and corroborated their mother’s accusation of Martinez throwing a pill bottle in her face, the report stated.
One of the daughters also said she had seen her father “hurt her mother before and even push her grandmother to the ground in one of his drug-induced episodes,” the report stated. Martinez “had been physically and emotionally abusive to her and her sisters in the past."