The Monroe County Commission will vote Wednesday, March 17, on a resolution opposing the Florida Legislature’s attempt to preempt the City of Key West voters passage of referendum limiting the number of passengers and size of cruise ships.
The vote comes as the state legislators seem determined to pass the legislation, despite significant pushback from Keys local governments and environmental and home rule supporters. Bills in the House of Representatives and Senate are quickly moving through committees and could soon face the Legislature.
The County Commission’s proposed resolution states that a current example of the local government preemption of home rule authority is the proposed legislation SB 426 and HB 267, “which broadly preempt local government regulation of commerce in sea ports, preempting the authority to regulate port activity to the state.”
“All 14 ports in Florida, including the Port of Key West are all controlled by local government entities — a city, county or local port authority, and local control and authority of the seaports in Florida has been in place since before 1845, and local control and authority of seaports is the most common structure of seaports nationally,” the resolution stated.
SB 426 and HB 267 were introduced after the passage of three local referendums by more than 60% of Key West voters that limit cruise ship traffic into the Port of Key West.
“Preemption bills such as these adversely impact the authority of local governments to enforce existing and adopt effective rules and regulations while protecting the values of their communities,” the County Commission resolution stated. “The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners finds that the Florida Legislature’s effort to weaken home rule conflicts with the rights and ability of local government and local voters to protect their community and environment.”
If passed, the county would be the third local government to pass a resolution opposing the state bill. Islamorada Village Council and Key West City Commission passed similar resolutions.
Also on Wednesday, the commission will discuss possibly buying or taking over management of the senior living facility at Poinciana Gardens.
The facility is currently owned and operated by the Key West Housing Authority. However, the Housing Authority has struggled with keeping a management company in place to run and the facility has been operating at far less than capacity and is struggling to generate revenue.
The county gave the Housing Authority $400,000 this year to help defer costs.
The commission meeting starts at 9 a.m. and will be a hybrid format with commissioners meeting live at the Murray E. Nelson Government Center in Key Largo. The public can participate via Communication Media Technology (“CMT”) using a Zoom webinar platform. Information on participating in the meeting can be found at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.