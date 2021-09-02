Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster remained on a ventilator Tuesday after being hospitalized two weeks ago with COVID-19, according to friend Tony Hammon, pastor emeritus of Island Community Church in Islamorada.
Forster’s hospitalization was announced during the Monroe County Commission meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 18, three days after he was transferred from Mariners Hospital in Tavernier to an intensive care unit at Baptist Hospital in Kendall.
Forster, who said he received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, had to be sedated and intubated Sunday, Aug. 22, after initially being placed on supplemental oxygen because his blood gases were at unhealthy levels and muscles between his ribs were exhausted, Hammon said.
Hammon posted an update to Facebook Tuesday night, Aug. 31.
“We have had very little change today. He is still ventilated and sedated. Really need you to pray that Mike begins to respond and that his lungs will begin to get O2 to his body.”
On Sunday, Hammon had posted: “Calling for prayers that Forster’s blood oxygen level will hold, that they can wean him from the vent, that he will respond and to begin to breathe on his own, and that there will be no secondary infections.”
Later that evening, Hammon posted there had been some improvement.
“His vitals are good. His oxygen level is holding steady now. He has tolerated 80% O2 level on the vent (which is good news). Still sedated.”
Monroe County’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 15.8% last week, an improvement from the prior week’s 22.2%, according to the Florida Department of Health. However, the rate was still well above the 5% threshold that indicates a disease is under control, according to infectious disease experts.
The local health department reported 717 vaccinations and 386 new cases of COVID last week in Monroe County. Since the pandemic began, Monroe has reported 52,347 vaccinations (about 76% of the population) and 9,111 total COVID cases.
Bob Eadie, administrator of the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, told U.S. 1 Radio Monday morning that breakthrough cases among the previously vaccinated are likely due to the more virulent Delta variant of COVID. He said such cases remain low overall.
He once again emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, washing hands and staying out of crowds.
“We are looking better, but we are not out of the woods yet,” Eadie said.
Statewide, there were 151,749 new cases and 389 deaths last week. Florida’s overall positivity rate is 16.8%.