Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster wants the Florida Keys cities and Ocean Reef to have more input and be better informed when it comes to the county’s emergency management response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies.
Forster has called for a discussion at Wednesday’s Monroe County Commission meeting to propose a change to the county’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan to expand the participation in the county’s Executive Policy Group to include representatives of each municipality and the Ocean Reef Community Association, the meeting agenda item stated.
“There is currently no municipal representation at policy group meetings,” Forster’s agenda backup paperwork stated. “Adding a representative of each city would improve communication and response coordination between the county and the municipalities. Since Ocean Reef serves as the functional equivalent of a city government for that community, the Ocean Reef Community Association should have a representative, too.”
The executive policy group consists of the county mayor, the sheriff, the county administrator, the county fire chief and the emergency management director. The county Emergency Management director makes the decisions necessary to protect the health, safety and welfare of the community after receiving advice and input from the other group members.
Sunshine Law would prohibit all members of the county commission and the Keys city councils to participate unless the meetings were publicly noticed and the public was allowed to attend.
The county’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan is approved by the commission and the Florida Department of Emergency Management. To effectuate the proposed inclusion of municipal representatives in the composition of the policy group, the current plan would need to be amended.
The Marathon City Council discussed the issue of city representation on the executive committee and voiced support for Forster’s proposal. Marathon Mayor Luis Gonzalez said he often learns of the committee’s decisions not from the county emergency managers or the local Department of Health but social media.
The Monroe County Commission meets all day Wednesday, Feb. 17, starting 9 a.m., and the meeting will be a hybrid format with county commissioners meeting live at the Harvey Government Center in Key West and the public able to participate via Zoom or on Comcast Channel 76 or ATT Channel 99 as well as the county’s web site at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/.
The Zoom webinar information can be found at monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.
Also on Wednesday, the commission will discuss a proposal by Forster that would have the county adopt an ordinance regulating the use of fertilizers within the county.
In the backup to the agenda item, Forster included a copy of the Village of Islamorada’s ordinance on the use of fertilizers, which was passed when Forster was a councilman there.
The village landscape ordinance prohibits the use of fertilizers containing nitrogen and phosphorus within 15 feet of a waterway or shoreline, and in an overall restricted period from June 1 to Sept. 30.
Forster is concerned about the impacts from fertilizer on nearshore water quality.
Lastly, the commission will again discuss its emergency pay plan for its workers. When the commission set the pay plan last year, the commissioners agreed to bring it up every odd year after an election to see if future commissioners wanted to make changes.
The commission amended its pay plan last year after the county received criticism for agreeing to pay 493 employees, including senior managers, $1.5 million above their hourly and salaried wages in two pay periods for March, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The county again received criticism in August when it paid 100 workers emergency pay for work when Tropical Storm Laura had yet to be threat to the Keys and was still south of Cuba.
With both the pandemic outbreak and the tropical storm, the county was the only agency to dole out special pay.
The commissioners last year agreed to reduce the pay rate and more closely scrutinize the hours while working in emergency situations.