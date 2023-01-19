The Monroe County Commission, which met in Marathon on Wednesday, Jan. 18, postponed voting on setting up a new zoning district for Roy’s Trailer Park on Stock Island, after Stock Island residents complained the issue should be voted on in Key West.

Monroe County seal

The commission, which meets next month in Key West, agreed to vote on the proposal in May because the park’s attorney, Bart Smith, could not make the February meeting in Key West, Smith said.

