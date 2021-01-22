Monroe County Commissioner Eddie Martinez’s proposal of “charter status” for the county received little support on Wednesday from his fellow commissioners.
Commissioners questioned its merits and voiced concerns about the designation giving the county the power to pre-empt Florida Keys cities’ authority to pass local laws.
Martinez proposed the designation and reached out to County Attorney Bob Shillinger to research the issue in December. Shillinger’s research found the designation could allow the county to have greater control in raising sales tax and imposing a transportation tax for county capital projects.
Martinez placed the item on Wednesday’s Monroe County Commission meeting. Martinez reiterated Shillinger’s research about the designation and the county’s ability to impose a transportation tax and raise the sales in the Keys by another penny.
However, his fellow commissioners argued there are other ways to raise sales and impose a transportation tax, and the county was already working with its state representative on the issue.
The biggest concern raised by both commissioners and other local governments is the county becoming a charter county would give county pre-emption powers to prevent Keys municipalities from enacting laws that county commissioners oppose.
Key West City Attorney Shawn Smith sent a letter to the county on behalf of the Key West City Commission opposing the proposal.
“The city and the county often stand side-by-side on issues,” Smith wrote. “However, what is good for the county is sometimes not good for the city. On behalf of the City of Key West, we strenuously object to any action by Monroe County which impacts the city’s home rule power. While there may be many benefits to the county consideration of becoming a charter county, pre-empting the City of Key West’s ability is not one.
“As the county’s most populous municipality, there are items unique to Key West. We trust the county recognizes that uniqueness and will avoid anything that preempts the city’s ability to govern itself.”
Marathon city officials were also opposed to the proposal.
“We go up to Tallahassee to fight for home rule, and they would add another level of pre-emptions,” Mayor Luis Gonzalez said. “It would have been detrimental to everybody.”
The designation could also enact term limits or set up single-member voting districts, as currently commissioners are elected county-wide. Ironically, Martinez did not win the precincts in his district in the last election but defeated incumbent Commissioner Heather Carruthers in other parts of the county.
In addition, the designation could allow for the election of a strong mayor or county executive, alter the term of office for commissioners from four years to some other time period, create non-partisan elections for county commissioners, increase the number of commissioners and allow citizens to hold recall elections for county commissioners.
“I see some things I like and some things I don’t like and an uncertain future,” Commissioner David Rice said.
The reason Islamorada and Marathon incorporated is because they wanted to get out from under county control, Rice added.
Commissioner Mike Forster is hearing very little support for the proposal, he said.
Commissioner Craig Cates supported the idea of term limits and wanted to hear feedback from residents, he said.
County Mayor County Michelle Coldiron said there are other more-pressing issues the county needs to resolve, saying “I don’t think the timing is right.” She added the “feedback is overwhelming negative.”
The commissioners agreed to pursue other avenues to increase sales tax or implement a transportation tax, such as working with the state Legislature. The commissioners did agree to possibly re-examine the idea in May.
The commission unanimously approved adopting amendments to its comprehensive land-use plan and other land regulations to allow for 300 more state-issued Rate of Growth Ordinance (ROGO) units to be used for early hurricane evacuation rental properties. The ROGO units can only be used for projects in which the tenants will leave 48 hours before a hurricane is scheduled to make landfall in the Keys, not 24 like the rest of the residents.
Representatives of the Sugarloaf Shores Property Owners Association and the Key Largo Federation of Homeowners spoke against accepting more ROGO units, arguing the Keys are already suffering from over-development and the new units will negatively impact hurricane evacuation.
This is the third vote by the commission in the past year to accept the units, but two new commissioners were seated in November. The amendments will next be sent to the state Department of Economic Opportunity for review and eventual approval.