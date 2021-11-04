When the Monroe County Commission met Wednesday, Nov. 3, to discuss easing traffic on U.S. 1, ideas proposed ranged from traditional road improvements such as more turn lanes, bike paths and reconfiguring traffic to new emerging transportation technology such as driverless buses, as well as aerial gondolas and flying taxis, to bring people in and out of the Keys.
The county’s contracted engineering firm, AECOM, also proposed a series of new bridges in new areas and water taxies and ferries to run between islands throughout the Keys.
In the end, the County Commission approved about a dozen more traditional proposals to ease traffic and make traveling on U.S. 1 safer, such as traffic pattern changes and new water ferry service between Miami and Key West. The proposals will eventually be sent to the Florida Department of Transportation for implementation.
The proposals included improving pedestrian and bicycle features at the U.S. 1 and Roosevelt Boulevard intersection, and conducting a feasibility study to reconfigure the intersection there. Also proposed is modifying signal timing along U.S. 1 between Roosevelt Boulevard and MacDonald Avenue on Stock Island to help improve traffic flow, and conducting a feasibility study to restrict traffic to a right-turn only at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Aviation Boulevard and 72nd Street in Marathon.
The proposals also included conducting an access management study along U.S. 1 between Mile Marker 77 and Mile Marker 83 to determine the need for turn lanes and/or other access management improvements, and review the possibility of improvements to the Old Highway 1 and conducting a detailed study to evaluate the feasibility of water ferry service from Miami to Key West.
Key West-based commissioners Craig Cates and Eddie Martinez and County Mayor Michelle Coldiron supported expanding ferry service to Key West. Currently, there is daily ferry service between Fort Myers and Key West.
“A scenic trip in Hawk Channel would be a great asset and take traffic off the road,” Cates said. “It’s something we should continue to pursue.”
“This is not pie in the sky,” Coldiron added. “This is something that we can do now.”
Upper Keys Commissioner Holly Raschein proposed, and her fellow commissioners supported, asking FDOT to rebuild the aging Snake Creek drawbridge.
The county will ask the municipalities to submit their own list of requests to FDOT. Once the cities come up with requests, the commission will formally adopt a resolution in February with requests from the county and the cities and send it to FDOT.
Former U.S. 1 Radio host and long-time resident Bill Becker requested the county ask FDOT to look at trimming down the trees along U.S. 1 in order to give motorists a better view of the ocean while driving through the Keys. The commission did not add it to the list of recommendations, but considered it.
AECOM gave a detailed presentation included gondolas along U.S. 1 and flying electric taxis, driverless buses and placing new bridges at three new locations between Key West and Stock Island: on Big Pine Key; Little Torch Key; and on Upper Matecumbe Key near Snake Creek. The commission did not discuss those proposals.