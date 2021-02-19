The Monroe County Commission has laid the groundwork to set up community taxing districts to pay for expensive neighborhood sea level rise mitigation projects throughout the unincorporated areas of the Florida Keys.
The commission on Wednesday did not set an exact fee or location for each district but only approved the ability to levy a property tax “for road elevation and improvement projects to be constructed due to the sea level rise and flood mitigation program and authorizing the creation of assessment areas in the future,” the ordinance read.
Several Key Largo residents voiced concerns about how much the county may levy in the future to pay for such projects. Stillwright Point residents are concerned that they would have to pay as much $5,000 a year for 30 years to fund road elevation and flooding projects in their neighborhood, as some estimates have the projects costing $21 million.
Stillwright Point has suffered the worst of the flooding in the past several years with the neighborhood experiencing 90 days of flooding in 2019.
Residents of Twin Lakes in Key Largo also raised concerns about the cost of a project in their neighborhood, which they estimated would be a third of that of Stillwright Point.
They have asked the county to possibly make the assessments county-wide or to add an additional penny to local sales tax. Monroe County Commissioner David Rice said “a lot of people don’t agree” with making the assessment Keys-wide as their homes and streets are not facing the same level of flooding.
However, the County Commission agreed to move forward on an ambitious $2.6 billion project with the Army Corps of Engineers to better stabilize the Florida Keys from hurricanes, storms and flooding. The program could bring money for such level-rise projects.
As part of the partnership, the county and local Keys municipalities would have to come up $893 million to put toward the project, according to the agreement. However, the annual monetary benefit to the Keys would $137 million a year, according to the Army Corps.
The plan includes reducing storm damage to structures at risk by elevating some 4,697 structures and flood-proofing 1,130 commercial structures and 48 critical infrastructure buildings.
Army Corps funding would still have to be approved by Congress.
Also on Wednesday, the commission agreed to help improve the lines of communication between the county and local municipalities during states of emergency and natural disasters.
Commissioner Mike Forster proposed, and the commission agreed, to hold a conference call among city managers and county administrators before and after the county’s emergency management Executive Policy Group so that the city leaders have input and are better informed on county-wide decisions.
Lastly, the commission agreed to move forward on Forster’s proposal to regulate and limit the use of fertilizers within unincorporated county to help better protect water quality in the Keys. Forster was able to pass a similar ordinance in Islamorada while he was councilman there.