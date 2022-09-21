After years of development, the Monroe County government’s Building Department will go live with its new, all-online permitting system on Monday, Oct. 3.

New permit applications starting on Oct. 3 will only be accepted using the online service, and no paper applications or document submissions will be accepted, according to county government spokeswoman Kristen Livengood. Permit applications and issued permits processed before Oct. 3 will remain in paper format and continue processing in paper format in the Building Department, Livengood said in a news release.