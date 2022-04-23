Monroe County and the City of Key West are in active discussions about swapping the city-owned Hawk Missile site for county-owned Higgs Beach, allowing the city to use the county-owned Bayshore Manor senior living center for a homeless shelter and partnering on the renovation of the old diesel plant at the Truman Waterfront in Key West.
The Monroe County Commission plans to discuss the three proposals at its Wednesday, May 18, meeting in Key West, said County Administrator Roman Gastesi. As of Friday, the Key West City Commission had not set a date when it will formally discuss the proposals.
Key West-based Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates offered the three proposals. The county and the city started discussing the Hawk Missile Site-Higgs Beach land swap about two months ago, according to Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin and Gastesi.
The county needs the Hawk Missile site in the salt ponds abutting the county-owned Key West International Airport so it can conduct a series of improvements to the taxiways at the airport, according to County Airports Director Richard Strickland. The county would set aside the Hawk Missile site as environmental mitigation, Strickland said.
“It’s a better deal for everyone,” Strickland said. “It’s a win-win.”
The city would not only inherit the beach park, but the revenues from Salute restaurant there and a beach concession, which generates more than $9,000 a month.
The county and the city started discussing the city taking over Higgs Beach more than 10 years ago, but the city backed out after realizing all the improvements that needed to be made, Key West Mayor Teri Johnston said.
Johnston would like appraisals for both sites, but called it an “oddity” that the county owns the beach park within the City of Key West and did not oppose the land swap, Johnston said. Johnston is awaiting a formal presentation before committing, she said.
McLauchlin supports the land swap, saying the Higgs Beach park could “come alive for the community and be a community asset.”
“I am serious about it, and I hope they are too,” McLauchlin said.
The City of Key West needs a temporary home for KOTS (Keys Overnight Shelter) while it builds a new shelter at its current site on College Road on Stock Island. The construction could take at least 18 months to complete, Johnston and McLauchlin said.
The county-owned Bayshore Manor senior citizen living facility has been used for storage since the county shut down the facility last year and moved the residents to a facility at Poinciana Gardens in Key West, owned by the Key West Housing Authority.
The city is requesting using Bayshore Manor for a KOTS facility while the construction is underway. Cates said he supports the idea, but Gastesi said the county needs Bayshore Manor to “support county operations.” The county is currently using Bayshore Manor to store equipment for the Supervisor of Elections Office, Gastesi said. The county is looking at moving the Whitehead Street offices of the Supervisor of Elections to Bayshore Manor and possibly moving the county attorney’s office from the professional building in New Town to Supervisor of Elections offices on Whitehead Street, Gastesi said.
Cates is also proposing the county use the one of the old Keys Energy Services diesel plant buildings for a senior day center. Gastesi, County Social Services Director Sheryl Graham, County Project Management Director Cary Knight and Deputy County Administrator Kevin Wilson toured the diesel plant about two weeks ago.
Gastesi did not speak in favor of the county using the diesel plant. The plant needs a new roof and “millions of dollars in renovations,” and it would be much cheaper for the county to create a senior center at Bayshore Manor, or possibly Poinciana Gardens, Gastesi said.
Cates supports using the diesel plant as it is a better location for a senior center and the county has $5 million set aside for a new senior facility, he said. The local chapter of the AARP (American Association of Retired People) want to have the senior center in Key West and “it is important to take care of our seniors,” Cates said.
The Key West City Commission recently voted to put the diesel plant lease out for requests for proposals, and the county will have to submit a proposal like everyone else, McLauchlin and Johnston both said.
In addition to McLauchlin, Cates has spoken with City Commissioners Mary Lou Hoover and Clayton Lopez, and he plans to talk with Commissioner Billy Wardlow, who represents the area that includes KOTS and Bayshore Manor, Cates said.