The Monroe County Commission approved a resolution last week and the Key West City Commission will vote Wednesday, Nov. 3, on a resolution calling for greater protections for the Australian pines at Fort Zachary Taylor State Park in Key West.
The county’s resolution “urged the State of Florida to designate the canopy of Australian pines in Fort Zachary Taylor State Park as an exception to any exotic and invasive renewal programs and to initiate maintenance and controlled growth replacement programs.
“These Australian pines have become a cherished part of the park’s natural landscape, providing shade to beach visitors and a feeling of spaciousness in a simple and elegant manner; and offer immeasurable social, community environmental and economic benefits,” the county resolution stated. “The pines are first growth on submerged land that was filled in the 1960s and, therefore, have never been a threat to native vegetation; and this canopy is drought-tolerant, salt-tolerant, low maintenance, energy efficient and provides a beautiful unique vista.”
The county and city resolutions came at the request of the Key West non-profit group Save Our Pines.
“Everyone loves the pines — citizens and visitors alike,” said Helen Harrison, who has led the charge for Save Our Pines. “Unfortunately without a program for replenishment, the pines will eventually become extinct.”
There is state legislation preventing a reforestation program; however, similar stands of historic Australian pines on state lands have been granted exemptions from these misused statutes, Harrison said.
The statutes were initially enacted to protect commercial agricultural interests. In the case at Fort Zachary Taylor State Park, the historic Australian pines are not a threat to any such activity, Harrison said.
“We, therefore, are supportive of the city and county requesting an official exemption,” Harrison said.
Save Our Pines, which has thousands of supporters, has looked after the existing historic Australian pines since 2004 by providing arborist services, as well as contributing toward the seasonal cost of trimming and dead tree removal, Harrison said.
“If it were permitted, Save Our Pines would continue to assist a reforestation program in a meaningful way,” Harrison said. “The historic Australian pines at Fort Zachary Taylor State Park are more than a comfort, they are a symbol of the Key West spirit and a draw for tourists.”
The pines have been written about in many periodicals and, in fact, are featured in “Gardens of Awe and Folly,” written and illustrated by Vivian Swift, as one of nine masterpiece gardens from around the world, Harrison said.
The Key West Citizen made the Department of Environmental Protection aware of the county’s resolution and the city’s pending resolution. In response, the DEP stated that Rule 5B-57.007, Florida Administrative Code, classifies Australian pines as a noxious weed, making it unlawful to introduce, multiply, move or release them.
“Many local governments — including Monroe County — as well as state and federal land management agencies, have made significant investments to remove Australian pines throughout South Florida,” DEP spokeswoman Alexandra Kutcha wrote in an email in The Citizen. “The species, which is not resilient during wind and storm events, pose threats to both natural communities and public infrastructure.
“The Florida Park Service will only remove Australian pines in Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park if the pines have died, are toppled by windstorms or constitute a public safety hazard. Additionally, the park service may remove new Australian pine seedlings,” Kutcha wrote in the email.
“Florida State Parks are havens for native wildlife, and to maintain healthy habitats, our parks are committed to restoring certain landscapes to their original state through strategic, science-based and environmentally sound restoration efforts.”