The Monroe County Commission agreed this week to move forward on plans to possibly take ownership of Wisteria Island, after finally hearing in person from representatives of the Bureau of Land Management.
Bureau of Land Management District Manager Robert Swithers addressed the County Commission on Wednesday, Nov. 17, in Key West and spoke about building a relationship with the county in order to successfully transfer ownership of the island and possible turn it into a beach park.
Swithers talked about “helping you (the county) down the road,” and having “open dialogue,” he said.
“It is imperative that I build trust with you,” Swithers said. “It’s imperative that I’m transparent.”
The relationship had been strained since the Bureau of Land Management took control of the island in 2011. Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay has been frustrated by the federal agency for lack of law enforcement and hours of public access, which has led to people camping and living on the island. There have also been fights and people assaulted on the island, Ramsay has said.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Swithers promised to put signs on the island, but he didn’t say what those signs would say. He also promised to have people on the island to patrol it.
“We do come here with humility,” Swithers said.
The island has “real practical use for the public,” Swithers said and called the County Administrator Roman Gastesi’s white paper of possible uses the “catalyst.”
Gastesi recently put together an ambitious set of proposals that include a restaurant, kayak, canoe and beach chair rentals and Sheriff’s Office substation on the island. However, there are currently no utilities running to the island, and it could cost millions of dollars to connect to the 22-acre spoil island in Key West Harbor.
In addition to the BLM representatives, the Monroe County Commission heard from three people who have lived or camped on the island, which included a man who has been dubbed the “mayor” of the island. They, and the environmental group Last Stand, encouraged the commission not bring utilities to the island or place any commercial ventures out there.
Cliff Hartman, who has been dubbed the mayor of the island, has lived out there for 15 years, he said.
“It is not as dangerous as people say,” Hartman said.
People on the island have organized cleanups and arranged for Dumpsters to be placed on Simonton Street for trash from Wisteria Island, he said.
The island would be a good spot for “high-end” camping, he said. He lobbied to have a park ranger stationed there to care for the island. He told the commission the island should not be developed in any way.
Maury Brooks, who has camped out there, called the island a “very special place” and said “there should be zero development.” He referred to the people living there as a “community.”
Brooks called on the county to take public input on the vision for the island moving forward.
On Wednesday, a lawyer for the previous owners, FEB Corp., cautioned the County Commission about moving forward with taking ownership or working on plans for the island because of FEB’s pending appeal of a federal judge’s ruling that the federal government, not FEB, owns the island.
Oral arguments on the appeal are scheduled for March 21 before the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, attorney Bart Smith said.
The federal government took the island from FEB in 2011, ruling the first private owner of the island never cleared the title of the island from the federal government, which set off a series of legal battles between FEB and the federal government.
A federal judge court last ruled in 2020 that the Bureau of Land Management owns the roughly 22-acre Wisteria Island, not the Bernstein family, but FEB appealed that ruling.
The county commissioners expressed enthusiasm over placing a county park there and agreed to move forward working with the Bureau of Land Management.
Also on Wednesday, the commission passed a resolution requesting an increase in the number of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers in Monroe County.
“The continued environmental and economic viability of the Florida Keys depends on the preservation of environmental resources and on the continued protection of the quality, tranquility and safety of our surrounding waters,” the resolution stated. “Monroe County urges FWC to direct increased resources for the protection of Monroe’s marine environment, and to implement strategies to aid in the recruitment and retention of its officers such as sufficient pay consideration and/or housing allowance to account for the local high cost of living.”
There are 15 vacant FWC positions in the Keys, the resolution stated.