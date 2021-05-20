The Monroe County Commission moved forward Wednesday on raising parking fines countywide from $20 to $200 and to expand no-parking areas in the Upper Keys and possibly some areas in the Lower Keys.
The commission agreed Wednesday to formally vote on it at its June monthly meeting. County Commissioner Mike Forster proposed the fine increase and expanding no-parking zones after receiving complaints from Upper Keys residents and holding a neighborhood meeting in the Upper Keys.
Forster did not exactly say where the new no-parking areas would be, but said they would in “isolated areas.”
“This is not a blanket rush to have no parking zones,” Forster said. “There will be very few affected areas.”
County Mayor Michelle Coldiron did raise concerns about possible “unintended consequences” but said there may be areas in her district where parking issues have arisen and might need to be considered.
Commissioner Craig Cates wanted to make sure local residents won’t be severely impacted by new no-parking zones and the new cost of a fine.
Forster proposed placing signs throughout the county stating the amount of the new parking fine, so people will not have “sticker shock,” he said.
The Monroe County Commission is the second local government to enact higher parking fees. In March, the Islamorada Village Council approved steeper parking fines, as well as a social media publicity program for council members and an agreement with a local nonprofit to manage the Green Turtle Hammock Preserve.
The Islamorada Council unanimously approved the final reading of an ordinance increasing the penalty for illegal parking on village streets and rights-of-way to $200.
The village council previously charged a civil penalty of $30 for illegal parking, which increased to $50 if not paid within 30 days. Staff recommended raising that fine to $100 and $125, respectively.
The council, however, asked for and approved a higher penalty of $200 and $250, respectively.
Also on Wednesday, the Monroe County Commission agreed to restructure its Land Authority and expand some of its priorities to more aggressively acquire land to protect the county from future land takings lawsuits that may be filed after the Florida Keys reach build-out, which could occur in the next decade.
Several recently enacted county initiatives will be moved over to the county Land Authority, including the county buying vacant lots and retiring building rights and density reduction programs.
Also, the commission agreed to appoint Deputy County Administrator Christine Hurley as the next Land Authority director, replacing the outgoing director Charles Pattison.
As of press time, the commission had yet to discuss taking over Poinciana Garden senior assisted living facility, which is currently owned by the Key West Housing Authority.