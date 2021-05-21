The Monroe County Commission agreed Wednesday to fund a $12,000 feasibility study, which would help the county determine whether to proceed partnering with the City of Key West and the Key West Housing Authority on managing the Poinciana Gardens senior assisted living facility.
The commission has spent nearly $13,000 so far on consultant Robin Bleier’s firm to review the contracts, finances and business plans for the struggling 106-unit senior facility, which is currently only about half-full and has been through two management companies since it opened in 2018.
On Wednesday, Bleier briefed the commission on the facility and its finances. Previous operators of the facility had allocated “zero dollars” for a marketing plan and had a high mortgage and cost of square footage. The mortgage payment is scheduled to “balloon” in seven years, and there were also “not a lot of amenities,” Bleier said.
An operational plan is “necessary” and the facility will have to be 90% occupied for it to “stop the bleeding” money, Bleier said.
“It can economically work, but there has to be a partnership,” Bleier said.
A majority of the commissioners remained adamant on Wednesday that they did not want to take on the burden alone of overseeing the struggling facility. The facility, which is owned by the Key West Housing Authority, could take another several years to be profitable.
On Wednesday, the county commissioners discussed options for taking over or continuing to partner with the City of Key West and the Key West Housing Authority. The county, the city and the Housing Authority each kicked in $400,000 this fiscal year to keep the facility open, as it has been hemorrhaging money since it opened.
Peter Batty Sr., who spoke on behalf of the Housing Authority, said he was not sure how much longer the Housing Authority could continue subsidizing the facility.
“You can’t count on us for a whole lot of money,” Batty said.
Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron was not in favor of the county taking it over.
“We don’t run our shelters or housing projects,” Coldiron said. “Why do we run Bayshore Manor? Fiscally, it’s irresponsible.”
Commissioner David Rice likened the senior facility debate to one the County Commission had more than 10 years ago about creating the Trauma Star air ambulance program. The proposal was initially met with resistance because of upfront costs, but it has since brought money into the county and provided a critically important service to residents and visitors, as Trauma Star is now the only air ambulance in the chain of islands that does not have a hospital with a trauma center.
“You can’t see it today, but one day it will pay for itself,” Rice said. “It (the senior facility) is a business in trouble. You can’t instantly turn a business around. We may have to subsidize it.”
The senior facility is important to the Lower and Middle Keys, Rice said.
Commissioner Mike Forster called the issue one that the county could not just walk away from.
“It’s about compassion and human life,” Forster said.
But Forster did raise concerns about the ballooning mortgage and other financial issues, and like most of the commissioners, argued that the county can’t take this on alone.
Commissioner Craig Cates has pushed for the county to take it over and proposed moving the residents of the 16-unit Bayshore Manor senior living facility on Stock Island to Poinciana Gardens. The county currently spends $1.2 million a year subsidizing Bayshore Manor and that money could be transferred to running the Poinciana Gardens facility, Cates said.
The commission hoped to again talk about the senior facility in June, when the feasibility study will be complete.