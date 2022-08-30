Funding by a Florida Department of Environmental Protection Keys Stewardship grant is used to bring canal No. 28 in Key Largo up to an optimum depth of 7 feet by adding some 36,530 cubic yards of fill.
Crews dump fill into Canal No. 28 on Key Largo. Currently, the canal is roughly 35 feet deep, which restricts oxygenation and contributes to stagnation. The waterway will receive more than 36,000 cubic yards of fill to complete the project.
Fill material is brought into canal No. 28 between Sexton Cove and Pigeon drives in Key Largo.
Photos by Josh Ptomey
Monroe County is underway with its water quality improvement and restoration project on two canals in Key Largo.
Both canals, Nos. 25 and 28, do not meet minimum state standards regarding levels of available dissolved oxygen to support marine life, according to county officials. The restoration work includes backfilling the canals and is funded by a Florida Department of Environmental Protection Keys Stewardship grant.
Backfilling raises the canal bottom to an optimum depth of about 7 feet to allow maximum flushing and tidal flow in and out of the canal. Currently, canal No. 25 has a maximum depth of 40 feet and canal No. 28 a maximum depth of 35 feet, both too deep to allow oxygen to reach the canal bottom. This restoration technique will increase the amount of dissolved oxygen throughout the canal.
“These improvements are anticipated to restore the impaired waters of the canal and bring the dissolved oxygen levels up to meet water quality standards, which will greatly enhance the levels of marine life in the canals,” said Monroe County Chief Resilience Officer Rhonda Haag.
Canal No. 25, the smaller of the two canals between Osprey and Eagle roads, will receive 19,440 cubic yards of backfill, which equals about 972 truckloads.
Canal No. 28, between Sexton Cove and Pigeon drives, will receive approximately 36,530 cubic yards of backfill, totaling 1,827 truckloads.
So far, no threatened or endangered species have been observed within the work sites, but an 8-foot American Crocodile was seen near canal No. 28 outside the canal. Close observation is being kept to ensure its safety, county officials said.
Additional restoration projects for other poor and fair water quality canals in the Florida Keys will move forward as additional limited grant funding allows. County staff has been meeting with residents of the top-ranked canal projects to obtain feedback on potential restorations in their neighborhoods.