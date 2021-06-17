Monroe County is finally close to the top of the list for something other than the number of bartenders and boating accidents and fatalities.
The Florida Keys are tied for third in the state when it comes to the percentage of residents vaccinated for COVID-19. Roughly, 44,275 Monroe County residents have been vaccinated, according to Monroe County Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner.
Monroe County is tied in third place with Charlotte and Sarasota counties, with 65% of the population being vaccinated, according to Weiner.
Sumpter County is in first place at 67% and Miami-Dade County is in second place at 66%, according to Weiner.
“We’re right at the top,” Weiner said.
Weiner made the announcement at Wednesday’s Monroe County Commission meeting in Key Largo.
“It seems like we passed the critical stages,” Commissioner David Rice responded. “I’m concerned about the unvaccinated people going into winter.”
Rice’s comments led to fellow Commissioner Mike Forster asking Weiner about how long vaccinations last and when vaccinated people will need another shot or a booster. The Keys, the state and the country not reaching herd immunity because of people not receiving vaccinations has led to questions about how long vaccinations last.
“I know it’s a personal choice,” Forster said. “It feels liberating to get it (the vaccination). I don’t want to loose that feeling.”
Shannon told the commission that the studies are ongoing to determine how long COVID-19 vaccinations last.
The 14-day average is at an new low for the pandemic, with five new cases being reported a day, Weiner said. Since the start of the pandemic, 7,100 Monroe County residents tested positive for COVID-19, which is 9% of the population, Weiner said.
Also on Wednesday, the County Commission, without discussion, agreed to raise commercial trash rates throughout the county.
The commercial trash rate results in an increase of 8.7% to 9.2% for Waste Management customers in the Lower Keys, 1.8% to 2.4% for Marathon Garbage customers in Marathon and Middle Keys, and 4.0% to 4.5% for Keys Sanitary customers in the Upper Keys, according to the new rates.
There will also be an amendment that adds language to require the garbage franchisees to provide written notice of the potential rates change and to include the date of the public hearing in which the final commercial rates will be adopted, the proposal stated.
At the April commission meeting, the trash haulers lobbied the Monroe County commissioners heavily about supporting a commercial rate increase, despite being granted a 10-year, no-bid contract from the commission eight years ago.
The contracts for residential and commercial service total roughly $12 million a year.