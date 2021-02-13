Monroe County government has released its annual report that outlines its accomplishments in 2020 and its goals for 2021.
The report features information about Monroe County Commissioners, the county’s administration, its 24 departments, budget information, hurricane preparedness and the 2020 response to COVID-19.
The guide also includes contact information for the five Constitutional Offices and a variety of government agencies, utilities and schools in Monroe County. The report can be found online at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/state ofthecounty and at https://issuu.com/monroecounty.
County Mayor Michelle Coldiron and County Administrator Roman Gastesi are making the annual State of the County addresses for local chambers, rotaries and other organizations throughout February and March.