With the number of daily COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, the Monroe County Commission on Wednesday required its employees and the public to wear masks in county buildings.
Commissioners David Rice and Craig Cates, County Administrator Roman Gastesi and Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson passionately argued for the requirement, while County Mayor Michelle Coldiron lobbied to make it a recommendation.
“This is a serious situation that is escalating,” Commissioner Rice said. “We owe it to our employees to protect them.”
Gastesi implored the commission to make it a requirement, arguing the “numbers are higher than they ever been.” On Wednesday, the Department reported 95 new CVOID-19 cases, with 13 of those being children.
“We have to do something,” Gastesi said. “I have seen friends and family who got vaccinated get sick. ... My job is to protect the public and the employees.”
“Strong recommendations don’t go anywhere,” Wilson added. “This is a time to step up and be leaders.”
Gastesi and Cates reminded the commission that the city of Key West already put the requirement in place for its buildings.
The vote came after Mayor Coldiron announced that Upper Keys Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster is currently hospitalized in Miami with COVID-19.
Despite being vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Forster tested positive for COVID-19. Forster initially went to Mariners Hospital, but was transferred to a Miami hospital in the Baptist Health South system in Miami for treatment, Coldiron said.
As of Wednesday, Forster was in stable condition, said Coldiron, who read from a prepared statement from Forster’s administrative assistant.
“We all are praying for you Mike,” Coldiron said. “Stay strong for us.”
Forster is the second county commissioner who contracted COVID-19 and had to be hospitalized. County Commissioner Craig Cates contracted COVID-19 last year and was hospitalized for several weeks.
Also on Wednesday, the commission agreed to support Conch Key-based commercial fisherman Capt. Gary Nichols’ request to the state to designate an area on Conch Key as a commercial fishing village. The state designation would help keep the area a commercial working waterfront, not a future resort or upscale marina.
The County Commission agreed to send a letter to the state supporting his quest to obtain the designation and a state Mayfield grant to help finance setting the marina aside for commercial fishing. Nichols, who specializes in spiny lobster and stone crab, could have the county buy is marina and fish and set aside for commercial fishing or form a non-profit group to own and operate the marina.
Nichols Seafood has been owned and operated by the Nichols family for more than 30 years. The fish house was built in 1945, and is the original structure, sitting on 1.5 acres. The property consists of the fish house with docks, and a trap yard area with docks and water access. The island of Conch Key has been zoned Commercial Fishing Village because of the presence of this fish house on the island.
Conch Key is one of only three Commercial Fishing Villages in the state, along with the Commercial Fishing Village of Cortez in Bradenton and an area of Sebastian on the east coast of Florida.
Nichols and his family want to continue commercial fishing, but Nichols plans to list property later this month for roughly $2.9 million, as he and his wife have had health issues and they want to reduce their responsibilities at this time in their lives, he said.
Nichols is willing to form a non-profit or sell the land to the county for less than the asking price in order to protect commercial fishing, he said.
The commission on Wednesday was expected to approve an agreement with the City of Key West and the Key West Housing Authority to subsidize the Poinciana Gardens senior living facility in Key West. The commission had yet to discuss the matter as of press time on Wednesday. The county will contribute up to $600,000 a year for the next three years.