Monroe County Commission members voiced hesitation this week about taking over ownership or management of the senior living facility in Poinciana Gardens in Key West.
At best, the commissioners and County Administrator Roman Gastesi supported a partnership among the county, the City of Key West and the Key West Housing Authority to help subsidize costs of the center, which is struggling to attract residents and cover its costs.
The Key West Housing Authority has been looking to the county to take over the 106-unit facility that currently only has 49 residents. The county commission agreed earlier this year to give $400,000 to the facility. The Housing Authority has proposed the county move its residents from Bayshore Manor to the newer facility in Poinciana Gardens and take over operations of the facility. The county government subsidies Bayshore Manor with about $1 million a year, Gastesi said.
The county, the city and the Housing Authority all kicked in $400,000 each, but that has “bought another year of operation,” said Manuel Castillo, former Key West Housing Authority director and current consultant overseeing the facility.
“If we can’t come to an understanding or a conclusion, we will have to shut it down and possibly convert into housing,” Castillo told the Monroe County Commission during its monthly meeting on Wednesday. “I’m not trying to scare anyone, but that is the reality.”
The nearly 3-year-old facility has been struggling financially each month because rent monies collected could not cover expenses. Poinciana Gardens cost $21.5 million to build and has a $95,000 monthly mortgage payment. Since it opened in June 2018, the facility has never had an occupancy rate higher than 48%. The largest number of units rented at one time was 51 out of 106, and during the two years it has been open, the housing authority hired and fired two separate senior living management companies because they could not increase revenues enough to pay expenses. In February 2020, the housing authority took over operations and management at the facility itself.
With a strong marketing and business plan, Castillo thinks there is a possibility for growth, he said.
The county commissioners agreed that a new management and marketing plan was needed, but they did not seem to favor the county completely taking over the facility.
Commissioner Mike Forster, who represents the Upper Keys, said he was “willing to keep an open mind,” but did not appear too confident in moving forward with a partnership as “there are a lot of unanswered questions,” he said.
The facility is important and benefits an area from Marathon to Key West, Commissioner David Rice said. But even with a strong marketing and business plan, the county can expect to lose money on the facility for roughly the first three years, he said.
Key Largo resident Dottie Moses, speaking on behalf of the Key Largo Federation of Homeowners, said the federation is not please about the debt incorporated by the facility and was very “confused on how the facility came to be.”
Moses questioned the need for the facility if the Housing Authority cannot fill it, she said.
County staff and the commission will next review reports by its consultants that were given to the county on Wednesday and have staff discuss partnership proposal with City of Key West and Housing Authority representatives.
The commission may discuss it again as early as next month, according to Gastesi.