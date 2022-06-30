The Monroe County School Board met on Tuesday, June 28, at Marathon High School, with plenty of discussion on the docket in light of the upcoming 2022-23 school year.
Before the meeting, board members and those in attendance discussed the approval of The College of the Florida Keys’ Academy Charter School’s application. The proposed charter school, which broke ground for construction in Key West in February 2022, seeks to provide science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) program education for Florida Keys students in grades nine through 12, among several other programs, including apprenticeships.
The CFK Academy seeks to open its 7,000-square-foot building located on the grounds of the CFK campus at 5901 College Road by August 2023 in time for the 2023-24 academic year.
During the regular meeting, there was discussion on the instructional salary schedule for teachers, with new teacher salary base increasing to $51,800 — currently the highest teacher pay rate in the state. However, it is possible that this won’t permanently be the case, as other school districts across the Sunshine State are potentially seeking to increase teacher pay rates as well.
Teachers will also have the opportunity to cash in for putting in the extra commitment for students and assisting in summer school, with hourly pay rates of $40 now approved.
The school district has had success in finding new employees, according to Harry Russell, Executive Director of Personnel Support and Instructional Leadership, but many still struggle with the area’s high cost of living and other factors in the island chain.
Russell said that 104 openings for full-time teachers, paraprofessionals, food service workers and leadership consultants need to be filled, with approximately 50 of those being teachers. However, substantive progress has been made at several recent job fairs, Russell said, with three candidates identified at the Coral Shores High School event, nine candidates identified at Marathon High School, four at the Key West High School Auditorium, and six at Baby’s Coffee in Key West on Saturday, June 25.
While some issues were debated, Monroe County School Board members and other attendees could mostly agree that not only the progress of the job search process but also the Monroe Occupation and Vocational Experience (MOVE) program have been positive movements for the school district.
Several students and local businesses were featured in a brief but informative video about the program, which has helped students fill a need for internships in their chosen fields with specialized and targeted membership, while also fills the temporary need for businesses in the community.
Students have thrived in several fields through the program, including automotive repair, carpentry, electrical, HVAC, information technology, marine repair and plumbing. The hope is that students may stick around in the community to fill the high-wage, high-need jobs of the future in the Florida Keys.
Additionally, more than 1,400 students are participating in interactive, educational summer programs at the county’s three high schools.
With school shooting-related dangers in the current news, increasing fencing from 6 to 8 feet, realigning fencing so that students could escape in the case of emergency, and establishing a single point of entry were among top issues of discussion. Another topic of discussion was the potential addition of evening classes for students working at a job or apprenticeship during the daytime, which is already offered for high school and adult students in Monroe County.
Several consent agenda items were passed following the public discussion session, including the approval of personnel recommendations for the 2022-2023 school year, the approval for ESE department contracts with Pro Care Therapy Inc. to provide educationally relevant therapies for students with disabilities, and the approval of a contract renewal with Discovery Education to provide a digital content format for all subject areas with an emphasis on STEM program, videos and streaming for educational use.
The board also approved the contract with the Early Learning Coalition of Miami-Dade and Monroe for a teen-parent program for 2022-23 that will provide educational services and dropout prevention services for teen parents.
An agreement with the Monroe County Sherriff’s Office and Key West Department for School Resource Officers provided via independent contract was also approved, as were contract renewals for essential services such as district-wide grounds landscaping with Brightview Landscaping, the approval of the contract with AmeriGas to provide propane for the 2022-23 school year, and the awarding of the 2022-23 cafeteria milk and dairy contract to Farmer’s Milk, Inc.
Several items were discussed during the action item period of the meeting, including the Parental Bill of Rights in Education, legislation requiring state district school boards to adopt procedures that comport with certain provisions of the law for notifying parents of critical decisions relating to student’s mental, emotional or physical well-being and prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels.
In other news, Dr. David Murphy, Monroe County School District Executive Director of Assessment and Accountability, was recognized during his last school board meeting sendoff, a bittersweet moment for the Monroe County School District. The longtime school employee provided 25 years of service to the county schools, including spending time as principal at Coral Shores High School and Stanley Switlik Elementary School.