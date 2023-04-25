At the Tuesday, April 25, Monroe County School Board meeting in Key West, the Tommy Roberts/Rex Weech field renovation, Head Start and the Key West High School band’s London field trip over the New Year’s holiday in 2024 are set for discussion and approval.

The public meeting at the administration building in Key West begins at 4 p.m. but a closed legal session at 3:30 is about a state statute concerning a case regarding “meetings at any facility or location which discriminates on the basis of sex, age, race, etc.”

