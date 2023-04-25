At the Tuesday, April 25, Monroe County School Board meeting in Key West, the Tommy Roberts/Rex Weech field renovation, Head Start and the Key West High School band’s London field trip over the New Year’s holiday in 2024 are set for discussion and approval.
The public meeting at the administration building in Key West begins at 4 p.m. but a closed legal session at 3:30 is about a state statute concerning a case regarding “meetings at any facility or location which discriminates on the basis of sex, age, race, etc.”
Like at the April 11 meeting, the Key West High School sports tradition is center stage again, as the school board moves toward a guaranteed maximum price for the Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium and Rex Weech Field renovation project at its current location. The cost is nearly $20 million.
Per the request of a school board member, a slide show presentation shares the stadium and field’s utilization. In the autumn, 49 male football players use it; nine female and seven male cross country athletes use it; 45 female cheerleaders use it and 100 marching band members use it, totaling 210 students. In winter, 131 athletes use the space. In the spring, 209 track and field, lacrosse, and softball athletes use the fields, for a school year total of 504 students.
The numbers of students who use the school’s onsite Back Yard field for conditioning and various sports also are being shared in the presentation. When events are held at The Back Yard, stands for spectators hold 620. The band, Conchettes and junior varsity cheer team sit in chairs on track rather than in the bleachers.
The presentation states, “Ticket sales indicate exceeded capacity for football and some big games for other sports. Fans bring their own chairs or stand, and smaller bleachers [are used] for visitors. A ‘supervision issue’ is created when larger than capacity crowds attend.”
The specifics of the Tommy Roberts stadium renovation include football bleachers, home locker room, multipurpose/visitor locker room, football concession/restrooms, resodding football field, retaining artificial baseball infield, constructing baseball press box and a portable baseball concession, and resodding the baseball outfield. The bleachers for both home and visiting team are to be on the same field side and accommodate 3,140 people, including 24 handicapped spots, said Executive Director of Operations and Planning Patrick Lefere. The guaranteed maximum price is $14,993,150; the early release pre-GMP equals $4,362,857, so the expected total project cost is $19,356,007. Onsite work mobilization is set to begin in May with substantial completion set for January 2024.
Two options for a change order for the project include designs and placement for constructing a permanent Rex Weech Field concession building versus a mobile food truck-type option. Several speakers at the April 11 meeting said the Conch Café is a much-loved tradition and needed to have a larger, suitable space. Lefere will present an option for the concession placed on the north side as originally designed, and a second option on the south side replacing existing structures.
Also on the agenda is Christina McPherson, executive director of teaching and learning, sharing the High Impact Reading Initiative with the University of Florida Lasting Center and a presentation on the Head Start grant application for 2023-2024, which is to share mid-year data, fiscal reports and its focus for next year.