The Monroe County Commission this week set its property tax for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 and discussed ways to reduce traffic on U.S. 1 with the Florida Department of Transportation’s newest regional secretary.
Stacy Miller, the new FDOT District Six secretary, introduced herself at the Wednesday, Sept. 25, meeting and discussed issues facing the Florida Keys and the district.
At the meeting, the commissioners approved a resolution supporting traffic flow improvement projects that would alleviate traffic congestion on U.S. 1. They also requested FDOT’s partnership to address congestion.
Increased congestion and poor traffic flow have consistently been a concern voiced by residents of Monroe County and county commissioners.
In 2019, the commission, led by Commissioner David Rice, established the Florida Keys Transportation Coordination Committee to coordinate transportation efforts between the county and its five municipalities. The committee is developing recommendations and potential solutions to traffic issues.
In addition, in March 2020, the Monroe County Commission began a Transportation Master Plan with the community’s input to provide recommendations for U.S. 1 improvements. The plan is anticipated to be completed and presented to the commissioners in October for review with recommended potential projects, according to county staff.
The resolution requests the replacement of missing mile marker signs along U.S. 1 and installation of half-mile marker signs to facilitate traffic flow. It asked for FDOT’s support of the potential project list and recommendations from the Transportation Master Plan and the Florida Keys Transportation Coordination Committee, especially in areas at or below the adopted level of service that calls for the speed to be maintained at 45 mph as identified in the 2021 U.S. 1 Arterial Travel Time and Delay Study.
The resolution requested that FDOT dedicate staff to coordinate with the county and the five Keys municipalities to review recommended projects and assist in evaluating project opportunities, constraints, prioritization, implementation steps and timelines and breakdown of costs.
The resolution authorized staff to work with the municipalities and the FDOT to identify projects that can be funded and implemented within FDOT’s next five-year work program.
Also on Wednesday, the commission approved its annual operating and capital improvement budgets and set its tax rate, which calls for a modest increase in property taxes.
The commission stayed with its proposal to raise the property tax by 5.5% above rollback for non-homesteaded properties. In July, the commission set a tentative tax rate that levies about $332 per $100,000 of assessed property value for non-homesteaded homes. Non-homesteaded properties account for almost 60% of Florida Keys residential properties. Homesteaded properties’ taxes are less because of the state’s Save Our Homes rules tax exemption.
The tax rate calls for the average homesteaded residential property with an assessed taxable value of $385,603 to have a $13.73 increase in the property tax for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, which is $1.14 per month.
The budget and property tax rate were built on county-wide assessed property values of about $32 billion, which is a historically high figure.
The county budget for the upcoming fiscal year includes 3.7% cost-of-living adjustments for this year and the upcoming fiscal year, as the county did not grant raises or a cost-of-living adjustment for the current fiscal year. The proposed budget also includes 1.3% merit raises.