The Monroe County Commission on Wednesday, Sept. 21, set its upcoming fiscal year budget and approved a property tax increase for non-homesteaded homes of about 10%, but not before discussing and moving forward on a proposal to give tax breaks to those non-homesteaded property owners who rent their properties to workers at affordable rates.
Homes in unincorporated Monroe County covered by a homestead exemption will experience a roughly $8-a-year decrease in property tax and homes not covered by a homestead exemption will experience a $110-a-year increase, according to county estimates. The property tax rate for commercial properties is capped at 10% a year and commercial property owners in unincorporated Monroe County face as much as a $180-a-year increase.
Monroe County Mayor David Rice led the discussion on tax breaks for people who rent at affordable rates to workers. He cited the workforce housing crisis as the reason to act now. Homes that are a property owner’s residence are given a homestead property tax break under the state’s Save Our Homes act, but those who rent to workers are not given such a break and face far more in annual property taxes levied by the county, Keys city governments, the school district and the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District. Most agencies are significantly increasing property taxes for non-homesteaded properties for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.
The county approved a roughly 10% property tax increase in 2022-23 above the rolled-back rate — the tax rate that would raise the same amount of revenue as the current year. However, property owners with a homestead exemption will pay less in taxes than their counterparts not covered by Save Our Homes.
The consistent increases over time will force second homeowners and apartment owners to rent at market or transient rate rentals in the coming years, Rice said.
Giving apartment and homeowners renting to workers a tax break will require the state Legislature to approve how homes and properties are taxed, Rice said.
Rice’s proposal will probably have to come by way of state bill, changing how homes and properties are taxed, he said. The state Legislature should not have a problem with it, because affordable housing is now a problem across the state, not just in the Keys, Rice said.
The housing crisis has and will continue to make it harder to find and keep workers in the Keys and throughout the state in the years to come, Rice said.
Rice called on his fellow commissioners and the community to be “imaginative” to address the worker housing crisis in the Keys and talked about “pay incentives.” Key West-based Commissioner Jim Scholl remarked that the county and other local government agencies can’t keep just raising property taxes “until people can’t afford to be here.”
Commissioner Craig Cates, who represents sections of Key West and Stock Island, said the “Keys are victim of their own success” and it will eventually “ruin our economy.”
The commissioners directed staff to with research and move forward on tax breaks and other incentives to bring workers into the Keys market.