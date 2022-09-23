The Monroe County Commission on Wednesday, Sept. 21, set its upcoming fiscal year budget and approved a property tax increase for non-homesteaded homes of about 10%, but not before discussing and moving forward on a proposal to give tax breaks to those non-homesteaded property owners who rent their properties to workers at affordable rates.

Monroe County seal

Homes in unincorporated Monroe County covered by a homestead exemption will experience a roughly $8-a-year decrease in property tax and homes not covered by a homestead exemption will experience a $110-a-year increase, according to county estimates. The property tax rate for commercial properties is capped at 10% a year and commercial property owners in unincorporated Monroe County face as much as a $180-a-year increase.

tohara@keysnews.com