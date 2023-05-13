The Monroe County Commission will hold its first public discussion next week on how to spend a roughly $25 million surplus in Monroe County Tourist Development Council funds, which may be spent on the development of affordable workforce housing.

Monroe County seal

County Commissioners meet Wednesday, May 17, starting at 9 a.m. at the Harvey Government Center in Key West. Information on the meeting can be found at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/Citizens/Detail_Meeting.aspx?ID=1174.

