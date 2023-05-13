The Monroe County Commission will hold its first public discussion next week on how to spend a roughly $25 million surplus in Monroe County Tourist Development Council funds, which may be spent on the development of affordable workforce housing.
County Commissioners meet Wednesday, May 17, starting at 9 a.m. at the Harvey Government Center in Key West. Information on the meeting can be found at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/Citizens/Detail_Meeting.aspx?ID=1174.
Monroe County Mayor Craig Cates recently addressed the TDC board on how to spend the roughly $25 million in excess, unused or unencumbered funds, which mostly came as a result of an unusually large windfall of transient rental bed taxes generated in the county during the past two fiscal years, a sum TDC representatives doubted the county would see in the future.
“This unprecedented amount is not sustainable, nor was it predicted,” TDC Director Stacey Mitchell said. “It was a unique situation. We don’t expect a surplus at this level moving forward.”
The TDC board agreed to go along with a plan to place the funds, generated county-wide, into a capital fund for “special public facilities projects,” which Cates is proposing be used for workforce affordable housing and “different projects with a community benefit,” he said. Such projects would have to be recommended by the TDC board, not the smaller individual District Advisory Committees.
“We can now have a line item, not just funds sitting there and not being used,” Cates said.
In Monroe County, hotel bed taxes are split between advertising/marketing campaigns and capital improvement projects for tourism-related attractions. Late last year, Cates proposed expanding the use of those bed tax funds, including using it for affordable housing.
Cate’s proposal comes after the Brevard County Commission agreed last year to move forward on using tourist development taxes. In recent years, TDC funding as been expanded to such projects as coral restoration and mooring buoy maintenance, but not affordable housing.
State statute calls for the projects to be financed with bed taxes be for “public facilities,” which “are needed to increase tourist-related business activities in the county.” There would need to be a study of the project to determine there is a positive impact on tourist-related businesses. The project would have to be paid with a 30% match by non-tourist development tax and would have to be approved by the Tourist Development Council and then be approved by super-majority vote by the Board of County Commissioners.
Monroe County Attorney Bob Shillinger has said the statute doesn’t mention housing specifically, but he pointed to the phrase “not limited to” before the list of uses. The county may need to seek a state Attorney General Office’s legal opinion or a change in state legislation to use the surplus funds on affordable housing, Shillinger told the Keys Citizen.
On Wednesday, commissioners will vote to advertise an upcoming public hearing to consider adoption of an ordinance amending the Tourist Development Plan of the Monroe County Code to add “Public Facilities as a permissible use of Tourist Development Tax revenues.” The commission will vote to amend the TDC Operations Manual to include a policy for Special Public Facilities Projects.
Also on Wednesday, commissioners will vote on a proposal that could change how long county code enforcement officials have to prosecute code violations. The commission will vote on a proposed ordinance that would “clarify that Code Compliance prosecutions must be initiated within four years of the actual discovery of the violation by the Code Compliance Department,” not when the violation first occurred, the agenda item back-up memorandum stated.
“This proposed change would provide that this is an affirmative defense that the respondent carries the burden to raise and discharge before the Code Compliance Special Magistrate,” the memo stated. “The proposed ordinance would clarify that this section does not apply to prosecutions based upon failure to obtain a permit that work performed without a permit, such as development (including but not limited to construction or land clearing) is considered a continuing violation that continues until required after-the-fact permit(s) are obtained and closed out.”
Additionally, Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority Executive Director Greg Veliz will give an update Wednesday on the utility’s water system. The update comes after the FKAA had three major water main line breaks in March, which has led to the FKAA reducing water pressure throughout the Keys.