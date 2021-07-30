Monroe County government attorneys plan to draft an amendment to the county’s code to extend the life of local specialty licenses until 2023, because the state Legislature has preempted local government from issuing occupational licenses in the future.
Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 735, which preempts local governments from issuing occupations licenses, into law. Monroe County officials wrote DeSantis a letter asking him to veto the bill because the county requires local licenses for such work as paving, house painting and tile work.
County officials are also concerned because the new law’s impact on the construction industry in the Keys. The county estimated more than 300 people could lose their jobs or businesses because of the new law.
Several small-business owners and construction contractors voiced their concerns to the Monroe County Commission recently asking for their help, arguing that many will lose their jobs because they are not licensed with the state. They asked the county to step in and help.
Since the meeting, County Attorney Bob Shillinger has met with local contractors and specialty license holders about the issue. Shillinger has his office now working on an amendment that will allow the specialty license holders to work under their current license until 2023, when parts of the new state law take effect.
The specialty license holders need the local license in order to pull a permit on behalf of a property owner to do work such as paving, Shillinger said.
Both Keys state House Rep. Jim Mooney and state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez voted in favor of the bill. They told The Key West Citizen that the local licenses were not necessary and were a burden on workers working in more than one county, which caused them to obtain multiple licenses in different cities and counties. They called the local licenses burdensome and costly to workers.
“I voted for the bill because it incentivizes a healthy workforce and eases entry into it by encouraging professionals to work anywhere in the state,” Rodriguez said. “This system creates a hard-to-navigate patchwork system that requires workers to invest considerable time not just in complying with the additional licensing requirements to operate around the state but also to simply find out what those requirements are.”
The specialty license in Monroe County proves the worker has insurance and shows the worker is qualified to do the work, Shillinger contended.
The County Commission sent the governor a letter in May asking him to veto the bill, citing that conflicts between the bill and existing state statutes could put as many 390 local tradespeople out of business.
HB 735 is in conflict with state Statute 553, which makes it unlawful to erect, destroy, modify or repair any structure without first obtaining a permit. The county also has local regulations that require workers have local occupational licenses when pulling a building permit for another person or business, Shillinger said.
“While one could debate the policy merits of exempting local contractors from licensing requirements, HB 735 as enacted makes life harder, not easier, for local specialty contractors,” the county wrote in its letter to the governor asking him to veto the bill.
Shillinger will bring the code amendment back before the County Commission for approval.