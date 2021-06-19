The Monroe County Commission will again vote Monday, June 21, to adopt sea level rise projections that, if approved, would reaffirm the benchmark for estimates and ensure the county government can receive state and federal funding for infrastructure projects.
The commission will hold a sea level rise workshop at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Marathon Government Center. People can attend the meeting or participate virtually. Information on participating can be found on the county’s website at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.
The median estimate for sea level rise in the Keys for 2040 is 10 inches, the intermediate rise is 17 inches and the highest is 21 inches. The median estimate for sea level rise for 2070 is 21 inches, the intermediate rise is 40 inches and the highest is 54 inches. The median estimate for sea level rise for 2120 is 40 inches, the intermediate rise is 92 inches and the highest is 136 inches.
The meeting comes as Monroe County Commissioner Eddie Martinez, a land surveyor, has challenged the projections.
Some leading experts in sea level rise science will participate in the meeting and give presentations about how the estimates were derived. Presenters will include Deputy Director of NOAA’s Climate Program Office Ben DeAngelo and William Sweet, an oceanographer with NOAA’s National Ocean Service Center for Operational Oceanographic Products and Services.
After the presentations, the County Commission will again vote on ratifying the sea level rise projections, which will be used to set development policy and plan county road and facilities projects.
Also, the projections have to be adopted if the county seeks state and federal funding for sea level rise projects. That point was reiterated at last week’s Monroe County Commission meeting when the commission was discussing sea level rise and possible future projects and funding.
This past state legislative session, the governor and the state Legislature approved a $100-million resiliency program to fund sea level rise and flooding mitigation projects.
“These are the projections the governor has accepted and it’s tied to funding through the state’s resiliency program,” Mayor Michelle Coldiron said.
In addition to Monday’s workshop, the commission will hold three virtual workshops dealing with the implementation of a seal level rise resilience planning grant.
The meetings will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22; 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23; and 2 p.m. Thursday, June 24. Meeting registration links can be found at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov under the County Meetings Calendar.