The public will have its chance this week to let Monroe County government officials know how they want the agency to spend millions of dollars in taxpayer money for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.
Monroe County will be hosting five live town hall meetings via Zoom, starting Tuesday, May 11, to provide the public the opportunity to give feedback and input on the strategic priorities for the upcoming fiscal year 2022.
During the town hall meetings, hosted by county Senior Director of Strategic Planning Kimberly Matthews, attendees will be able to take a live survey, see real-time results, make comments on current strategic priorities and offer new priorities.
Monroe County commissioners will use the feedback and survey results to set strategic priorities for the upcoming fiscal year during a special meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25. The county commission’s new strategic priorities will be used during the creation of the upcoming fiscal year’s budget process beginning in June to align the allocation of county resources with the strategic priorities of the community and the Monroe County Commission.
The public town hall meetings and Zoom links are:
• Tuesday, May 11, 10-11 a.m. https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/97358372425
• Tuesday, May 11, 3-4 p.m. https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/96861676197
• Wednesday, May 12, 5:30 p.m. https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/91232568842
• Thursday, May 13, noon-1 p.m. https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/95153952872
• Friday, May 14, 9-10 a.m. https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/95592973561
To participate in the live survey during the meeting, visit http://www.zeetings.com/monroe2020 on any laptop, tablet or mobile device. The survey will allow a person to log in or remain anonymous. A survey will also be available through the website during that week at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/strategicplanning.
“These meetings are reminiscent of the original meetings hosted in the fall of 2018 to gather community feedback for the 2020 Monroe County Strategic Plan,” said Matthews. “As we know, the world is everchanging, and the priorities of our community and commission may have shifted. These meetings give the community an opportunity to tell us what matters to them most.”
In 2018, the county gathered nearly 3,000 responses for the creation of its long-term strategic plan through a combination of online and in-person stakeholder and town hall meetings.
For information on strategic plan, email matthews-kimberly@monroecounty-fl.gov.