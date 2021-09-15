The Monroe County Commission on Wednesday, Sept. 15, will again discuss plans to alleviate traffic on U.S. 1 and set its property tax rate and operating budget for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.
The commission meets all day starting at 9 a.m. at the Murray E. Nelson Government Center in Key Largo, with the budget and property tax hearing at 5:05 p.m.
Congestion on U.S. 1 has long been an issue, and the county is in the process of working on a traffic master plan, as well as working with the Florida Department of Transportation to address traffic issues.
A 2021 traffic study on U.S. 1 found the median speed of 45.5 mph, which is acceptable to allow continued development. However, two segments within Islamorada operate below the adopted the 45 mph standard and the study has continually identified one or more segments within Islamorada as operating below the adopted standard.
In 2019, the County Commission established the Florida Keys Transportation Coordination Committee to coordinate transportation efforts between the county and its five municipalities, charging the committee with developing recommendations for potential solutions to the traffic issues that exist throughout the Florida Keys.
In March 2020, the County Commission gave approval to create a Transportation Master Plan to provide recommendations for U.S. 1 improvements to remedy Level of Service issues and to improve traffic flow within Monroe County and recommend multimodal improvements.
The development of the U.S. 1 Transportation Master Plan includes reviewing relevant existing data, such as traffic volumes, crash data, transit information; meet with stakeholders to get input on transportation issues and improvement opportunities; public input from numerous sources and public meetings; analyzing these factors to identify potential issues and develop potential high-level solutions, including roadway and multi-modal solutions to address the needs of pedestrians, bicyclists, public transit, and vehicular traffic.
The U.S. 1 Transportation Master Plan is anticipated to be completed and presented to the Monroe County commissioners and the public in October 2021 to review the findings of the study and a recommended potential project list.
The commission will also discuss some ways to alleviate traffic congestion, such as working with FDOT to create more left-turn lanes on U.S. 1 and possible acceleration lanes for motorists turning onto U.S. 1 on side streets, according to County Commissioner David Rice, who has been pushing for a master plan and solutions to traffic congestion.
The County Commission made no changes to its proposed upcoming fiscal year budget when it met last week in Key West.
The commission has a proposed $457.3 million budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year that starts Oct. 1. The budget also includes local constitutional officers, including the sheriff, tax collector and clerk of court, and other things like the Tourist Development Council, capital projects, reserves and debt service.
Last week, the commission stayed with its proposal to raise the property tax by 5.5% above rollback for non-homesteaded properties. In July, the commission set a tentative tax rate that levies about $332 per $100,000 of assessed property value for non-homesteaded homes. Non-homesteaded properties account for almost 60% of Florida Keys residential properties. Homesteaded properties’ taxes are less because of state Save Our Homes rules tax exemption.
With the proposed budget and county-wide average property values, a homesteaded residential property with an assessed taxable value of $385,603 would have a $13.73 increase in the property tax for the fiscal year with the tentative budget, which is $1.14 per month.
Monroe County Budget and Finance Director Tina Boan presented the tentative budget with the fiscal year estimates of residential real estate trends, taxable property values, sales taxes and state shared revenues, along with fund balance, reserves and general fund.
The tentative budget and property tax rate were built on county-wide assessed property values of about $32 billion, which is a historically high figure.
The county budget for the upcoming fiscal year includes 3.7% cost-of-living adjustments for this year and the upcoming fiscal year, as the county did not grant raises or a cost-of-living adjustment for the current fiscal year. The proposed budget also includes 1.3% merit raises.
People can attend Wednesday’s meeting in person or participate virtually. The meeting agenda and information on attending can be found at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.