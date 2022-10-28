Hurricane evacuation timetables and development have long been sensitive subjects in the Florida Keys, and one of the first issues that the next Florida Keys House Representative will most likely be tasked with is amending the state statute that guides hurricane evacuation in the Florida Keys.

Mooney

Mooney
Gentle

Gentle

Within the next two weeks, voters will chose whether the next House Representative for District 120 will be Republican incumbent Jim Mooney or his Democratic challenger Adam Gentle. Mooney narrowly defeated challenger Rhonda Rebman Lopez and Gentle handily defeated challenger Daniel Horton Diaz in the August primary.

