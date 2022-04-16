With a little more than four months until the Florida primary election, District 120 state Rep. Jim Mooney (R-Islamorada) is well ahead of his opponents in terms of campaign fundraising, with a total of $102,514.75 contributed in his current campaign, state finance records show.
With at least 103 individual contributions, Mooney has received donations from several large corporations that are mainstays of the Florida and American business world. Among them are three subsidiaries related to Disney, Chevron, JP Morgan-Chase, Comcast, Curaleaf, NBC Universal and Vestcor developers. He has also received contributions from the Dade Police Benevolent Association and the Seminole Tribe of Florida and political action committees that represent Florida wholesale beer, home builders, internet, natural gas, pharmaceutical, and restaurant and lodging businesses.
In an unusual twist, the incumbent Mooney is being challenged from within his own party by Rhonda Rebman Lopez, who lost to Mooney in the 2020 primary by a slightly more than 100 votes. Rebman Lopez announced her candidacy a few weeks ago, but does not have any campaign contributions or expenditures listed with the state Division of Elections as of Thursday, April 14.
On Tuesday, Florida Politics reported that Mooney was being endorsed by the incoming state Speaker of the House Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast).
“Jim is a commonsense conservative with the proven ability to serve employees and job creators in tourism and agriculture that make the southernmost district’s economy strong,” Renner told Florida Politics.
The 2020 primary race was plagued by a series of bizarre campaign tactics, including accusations that Rebman Lopez was a “carpetbagger” and flyers and text messages that included altered photos of Mooney and baseless claims that linked him to Fidel and Raul Castro. Rebman Lopez denied any involvement in the flyers, which were investigated by law enforcement. At least one of the flyers came from a political action committee called South Florida First, which she founded.
On the Democratic side of the race, Adam Gentle, of Big Coppitt Key, has racked up 328 individual campaign contributions totaling $59,031.29. Donations to his campaign are mostly smaller denominations and are from individual people rather than political action committees or companies. Gentle has been endorsed by Key West Mayor Teri Johnston.
The other Democrat in the race is Daniel Horton-Diaz, who has run for the district before and has worked as a legislative aide in the Florida House. Horton-Diaz last week was endorsed by Key West Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman and City Commissioner Jimmy Weekley, as well as former Monroe County Mayor Shirley Freeman, along with a few other community leaders.
Horton-Diaz has received 142 donations, totaling $57,721.35, according to the Division of Elections. He has received donations mostly from individuals, but also from some businesses such as Lacayo law firm, of Miami, and a few LLCs with addresses listed around the state.
“Dan has a proven track record of service to our community,” Freeman said in a news release dated April 9. “We know Dan in the Keys, and he is the best candidate to win this race in November.”
In the same release, Horton-Diaz outlined a focus on issues such as clean water, affordable housing and governmental home rule.
In the Keys’ state Senate race, incumbent Ana Maria Rodriguez is yet to be challenged from either party in District 39. Despite that, Rodriguez has racked up 207 campaign contributions, totaling $203,257. Many of her contributions originated from corporate entities as well, or business-based political action committees. Among them are AT&T, Chevron, Comcast, Disney, Lockheed Martin, Lower Keys Medical Center, Monroe Concrete (owned by the Toppino family), NBC Universal, Pepsi, T-Mobile, Visa and Walgreens.
Rodriguez triumphed in 2020 against Democrat Javier Fernandez. That race is now part of an ongoing dark-money inquiry that revealed a scheme orchestrated by former state legislator Frank Artilles to place ghost candidates in three district races in Florida to siphon votes away from Democratic candidates. In District 39, a candidate named Celso D. Alfonso ran a no-party race as a part of the scheme, receiving 3,639 votes, but did not impact the race’s outcome, which Rodriguez claimed by more than 28,000 votes. Rodriguez told The Key West Citizen in August that she “never met him (Alfonso) and really don’t know anything about him.”
U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, who represents the Keys and part of South Dade, has raised $1,273,500.97 in his bid for re-election, the 155th most money raised out of House of Representative candidates.
Local races are less competitive at this point in Monroe County. In the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners, three seats are up for re-election and one is currently vacant after the resignation of Eddie Martinez. Former Key West City Manager Jim Scholl is the only candidate to file for that seat. Scholl has $3,000 in contributions and $682.49 in in-kind donations, all of which are personal donations to himself.
Monroe County Mayor David Rice is now running uncontested after Tom Raffanello withdrew from the race. Rice has raised the most money of any BOCC candidate with $44,575 in contributions. Donors include Monroe Concrete, the Ocean Reef PAC and several members of the Toppino and Spottswood families.
The only competitive race on the county commission is District 1, which has been occupied by Holly Raschein since the death of Commissioner Mike Forster. Raschein is running against Jose Peixoto, who, according to the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections website, has not raised any campaign money. Raschein has raised $22,600, with donations from Turtle Hospital founder Richard Moretti, the Everglades Alligator Farm in Florida City, the Ocean Reef PAC, attorney and FKAA board member Nick Mulick and KLF Fisheries, among others.
The Monroe County School Board has two competitive races. Bobby Highsmith has announced he will not run again for the District 1 seat and Gabrielle Brown and Darren Horan are both vying for it.
Horan, a local attorney and parent, has received $10,000 in contributions, Brown has received $5,135. In District 5, Alexandria Suarez is challenging incumbent Sue Woltanski. Suarez has raised the most money of any school board candidate with $22,100 to Woltanski’s $16,385. Most of Suarez’s donations came in the month of March, according to financial reports, receiving contributions from donors including Paul Toppino, Robert Spottswood, Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates and Peixoto. Woltanski has received donations from entities such as Safer Cleaner Ships treasurer Arlo Haskell, Upper Keys pediatrician Stan Zuba and Dolphins Plus Bayside.