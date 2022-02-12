A bill that Florida Keys House Rep. Jim Mooney sponsored that would allow landlords to charge a non-refundable monthly fee instead of a refundable security deposit is being criticized by Democrats and housing advocates, who called it a “tax on the poor.”
HB 537, and its companion bill SB 884, were filed and moving through the state Legislature at a time when rents across the state are reaching historical heights and workers are struggling to pay move-in costs such as first and last month’s rent and security deposits.
The bill is meant to ease the financial restraints, but a South Florida Sun Sentinel editorial called the bill “predatory” and too good to be true.
“I know you are trying to do a good thing, but it needs a little more … parameters,” Sen. Audrey Gibson, D-Jacksonville, told bill sponsor Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, at the bill’s first hearing, according to the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper. “It’s almost like a poor tax in my mind. I know that’s not something you want to do.”
Ida Eskamani, of the Florida Housing Justice Alliance, said her organization would prefer a monthly fee paid toward a refundable security deposit.
Eskamani also called the bill a tax on the poor and predatory, and she argued the bill is being pushed by lobbyists for out-of-state companies such as LeaseLock, which would profit off people’s inability to pay up-front move-in costs.
She called the companies “indefinite uncapped fees” “fake insurance” and “payday loans 2.0,” Eskamani said. The bill is intended to “exploit vulnerable tenants,” she said.
“They (the legislators) are putting corporate needs before the needs of the people,” Eskamani said. “This is ripe for consumer abuse.”
With rents skyrocketing across the state, Eskamani said the state needs to do more to advocate for workers renting homes and provide protections, not more non-refundable fees. She suggested the state do more to require or encourage landlords to accept government vouchers for rents and move-in costs.
Eskamani cited a letter by Rep. Carlos G. Smith, D-Orlando, that was signed by 24 House and Senate Democrats to Gov. Ron DeSantis, urging him to declare a housing state of emergency. Local government and business leaders in the Florida Keys have openly said there is an affordable housing crisis in the chain of islands, where one bedroom apartments exceed $2,000 a month.
Mooney contended the proposal would make the financial arrangement “100% optional for both sides,” he said in at text to The Key West Citizen.
“Just as you have a choice to buy a car with 0(%) down with higher interest or cash or something in between, you don’t get money back,” Mooney said. “This is not a tax. It’s a fee, just like fobs or other fees some charge. ... If you have money for deposit, great. No guarantee you get your deposit back. ... If you have other needs for that the deposit money, like food for kids or tires or electric deposit, then you make the choice of do I take the unit with this program or do I go somewhere else. Your choice. You are always responsible for the care of the unit and the rent.”
Legislators “have added guardrails to make sure that the tenant understands this is not a deposit and that they have all the same rights they would have as if they paid upfront,” Mooney said. “I think what gets lost here is the fact that this is not a new program, but has had some sort of presence across the country for over two decades. And there are some landlords that do just help, but not enough.
“Bottom line: Can this help some people get into a better living space or and if and when you want to give the full deposit then you do or you don’t. Average stay in a unit is about 17 months. If you paid up front you could be 30 days from getting some or all of a deposit back, now you dig to find a new deposit while you wait for refund.”