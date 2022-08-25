Incumbent State House Rep. Jim Mooney will face Democrat Adam Gentle in the general election on Nov. 8, after Mooney barely bested Republican challenger Rhonda Rebman Lopez by 88 votes on Tuesday night.
Gentle defeated challenger Daniel Horton-Diaz by 1,091 votes.
Mooney earned 5,034 votes to Lopez’s 4,946, while third-place Republican challenger Robert Allen garnered more than 1,100. Lopez lost by fewer than 150 votes two years ago to Mooney in the Republican primary and did far better in the Florida Keys and in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday.
“I want to thank everybody who put their trust in me,” Mooney said Wednesday. “We worked very hard and we told the truth.”
“There are new district boundaries and the district is more dynamic than we thought. It felt like an open primary,” Mooney said of his narrow of victory on Tuesday.
There are about 10 provisional ballots that need to be counted and about another 10 other ballots that still need to be cured, according to Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Joyce Griffin said. It was unclear Wednesday how many ballot provisional ballots out of Miami-Dade County still need to be counted. Lopez said she did not plan to challenge the results.
“He has lived in the Keys almost his entire adult life and been an Islamorada mayor and councilman, but still has yet to receive 50% of the vote there,” Lopez said of Mooney. “I want to thank all of my volunteers. They were salt of the Earth people who are concerned about their representation. ... I hope he (Mooney) represents us in a better way.”
Gentle received 5,390 votes to Diaz’s 4,299.
Gentle acknowledged that it was difficult to win, being new to the Keys.
“The Keys are one of few places where long-term relationships matter,” Gentle said. “This has been a hill to climb. We climbed that hill by talking to people about issues that affect their lives. We spoke directly to the voters.”
Diaz did not return telephone messages seeking comment.
Mooney is a former teacher and real estate agent. Since being elected to the House, Moody has served on Finance and Facilities Subcommittee, Post-Secondary Education and Lifelong Learning Subcommittee, State Affairs Subcommittee, Environmental Agriculture and the recently formed Flooding and State Legislative Redistricting Subcommittee.
Originally from Michigan, Gentle studied at Columbia University in New York and attended George Washington University Law School in Washington, D.C. He previously lived in Los Angeles, where he worked with charitable organizations. As an attorney, Gentle represented tenants facing unjust evictions and worked to uncover corporate corruption.