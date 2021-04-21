A state bill that would put new restrictions on mooring and anchoring in the Florida Keys has been amended to require 300 new mooring balls be placed about a mile around Key West before the bill is implemented.
Florida legislators have crafted a bill this legislative session that would require all live-aboard boaters in the Florida Keys to move their boats every three months.
“Monroe County is designated as an anchoring limitation area within which a vessel may only be anchored in the same location for a maximum of 90 days,” the bills state. “The (FWC) commission shall adopt rules to implement this subsection.”
The Senate version of the bill has been amended to require that the 250 new moorings be placed around Key West and the City of Key West add 50 more moorings to its mooring field, said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission member Robert Spottswood, a Key West attorney who was involved in the crafting of the legislation.
Spottswood is not in favor of the amendment.
“It’s too many within a mile,” Spottswood said. “It’s not possible to get done.”
Spottswood and others has been working on a compromise to reduce the number of moorings or place them over a larger area, Spottswood said. If the bill increased the range to 5 miles, which would include Boca Chica Basin, that could allow for the placement of 250 new moorings, Spottswood said.
Even if there was room, placing the new moorings would take a least a year to be complete, if not longer, Spottswood said. Placing new moorings require state and federal approvals.
Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates, who is also been involved in crafting the bill, opposed the amendment, arguing that 300 new moorings is too many. He argued that 100 would be more acceptable.
However, if the legislators pass the bill, Cates would like an extension be given to people living on boats so they could have time to address their living situation, Cates said.
“No one wants to run them off,” Cates said.
The legislators proposed House Bill 639, and its companion bill, Senate Bill 1086, after the FWC and the Monroe County government tried unsuccessfully for years to deter boats around the Keys from becoming derelict and sinking. The entities have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars removing sunken vessels rather than spending that money on boat ramps, channel markers and other water-dependent activities.
Since 2008, the county’s Marine Resources Division has removed 706 derelict vessels at a cost of $2.6 million. In 2019 alone, 48 boats were removed at a cost of about $339,000, according to the county.
However, live-aboard boats have become a source of affordable housing in a chain of islands where monthly rental costs can exceed $1,500 for a one-bedroom apartment. Such concerns and a lack of mooring balls in the City of Key West’s mooring field led to state senators amending the Senate bill to require 300 new moorings be placed within roughly a mile of Key West
The county’s Marine Resources Division estimated that the total number of long-term anchored vessels, including stored, abandoned and live-aboard, in Keys waters is approximately 600 to 700. About 300 of these are live-aboard vessels.
These numbers are based on previous live-aboard studies, pump-out data and field observation, said Celia Hitchins, senior administrator for the Marine Resources Division.
Spottswood became involved in the issue after the FWC and the county removed hundreds of vessels after Hurricane Irma, he said.
The intent of the bill is “not to push anyone out, but to pick out areas where they can go and have pump-out services, dinghy docks and showers,” Spottswood said.
The 78-page HB 639 was filed by state Rep. Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island, and SB 1086 was filed by state Sen. Travis Hutson, R-Palm Coast. The bills address several issues relating to boating and could limit or restrict where people anchor or moor in several areas of the state.
In February, the Monroe County Commission passed a resolution in support of HB 639 and SB 1086. The commission passed the resolution as part of its bulk agenda.