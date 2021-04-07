Anticipating that a proposed state bill requiring all live-aboard boaters in the Florida Keys to move their boats every three months will pass, Key West city officials are discussing ways to mitigate the impact on local boat owners living “on the hook.”
City commissioners are discussing expanding the 140-anchor Garrison Bight mooring field. And Key West Port Director Doug Bradshaw said the city and Monroe County might work together to create some new mooring fields, giving live-aboards more places to go every three months.
“I think what you are looking at is anchors with buoys on them in certain areas. And then I would assume the county or city would manage them,” Bradshaw told city commissioners at their March 31 meeting.
The city and Monroe County have worked together in the past to improve and expand mooring field operations, including currently partnering to provide bilge pump-out services. A county grant also allowed Key West to add approximately 60 anchorages to the Garrison Bight mooring field.
Celia Hitchings, Monroe County senior for the Marine Resources Division, said the county is always interested in partnering with Key West on common challenges. There are three potential spots for new mooring fields the county had been looking into prior to the Tallahassee legislation, she said, including at Jewfish Creek, Buttonwood Sound on the bayside of Key Largo, and one in the Boca Chica Basin. Buttonwood Sound has the most potential, Hitchins said, but has run into objections from nearby homeowners. As a result, Boca Chica is now under consideration for an approximately 40-slip mooring field. But there are environmental and other challenges.
“It’s very difficult to put in moorings because we’re in a shallow area that has dense sea grass,” Hitchins said about creating new anchorages. “You need state and federal permits. It is not a very easy process.”
FILLED TO CAPACITY
There are currently only two existing, large mooring fields in the Keys, including Garrison Bight and Boot Key, a 225-anchor field managed by the City of Marathon. However, dozens of boaters permanently drop anchor in other non-regulated locations off Wisteria Island and the north end of South Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West. They would be impacted by the proposed state bill, as well.
Garrison Bight is currently filled to capacity, Bradshaw said. However, he also said he believes another 20 to 30 mooring buoys could be added to that field.
“Hard to tell really without knowing all the restrictions from the Navy and knowing what bottom conditions we have for anchors. Also, as you expand out you start running into limitations of interfering with boat traffic, shallow water, and then just not enough protection from the wind, which boaters love,” Bradshaw wrote in a March 29 email to Mayor Teri Johnston.
But 20 to 30 extra moorings would not be enough to meet the needs of the vessels moored in and around Key West if they have to move anchorage every three months. Likewise, the approximately 600 to 700 long-term, anchored vessels in Monroe County will also need to move every three months if the state bill passes. And then there is the question of what type of services would a new mooring field require from either Key West or the county. Currently, Key West provides bathroom, laundry and parking facilities to live-aboards at Garrison Bight, as well as a dinghy dock. Similar services are provided at the Boot Key mooring field off Marathon, where there are approximately 225 mooring buoys.
Bradshaw said at the March 31 city commission meeting that perhaps any new mooring fields would not come with any associated services.
“The bigger problem we have is what we are providing upland, which would have to be offered to any new tenants that we get from new moorings. Our parking lot and shower/restroom/laundry facility is kind of busting at the seams now, so that would be a challenge,” Bradshaw told the mayor in his email, pointing out that boats anchored outside the mooring fields aren’t using those services anyway nor paying a mooring fee to the city.
Currently, Key West charges $20.32 a day (including tax) or $357.58 a month to anchor in its mooring field.
City commissioners are concerned that forcing live-aboards to move every three months will negatively impact one of the last affordable housing options in Key West. While the bill sponsors say they want to reduce the number of derelict vessels in state waters, some boaters say forcing them to lift their deeply-set anchors will lead to unsafe conditions, particularly during a storm, because a new anchorage will not have time to settle into the sea floor. Many long-term boaters set multiple anchors to keep their vessels in place.
Since 2008, the county’s Marine Resources Division has removed 706 derelict vessels at a cost of $2.6 million.
INCREASING CONCERNS
Mayor Johnston said she is particularly concerned about live-aboards who have steady jobs in the city. However, for the city commission to discuss ways to support those workers, they need information on how many boaters are using their vessels as affordable housing, as opposed to temporary vacation moorings.
“We don’t have any data. That would [involve] going from boat to boat. We may have to do that to make some decisions,” Johnston said.
Monroe County estimates that of the 600 to 700 boats in long-term anchorages, approximately 300 are live-aboard vessels, according to Hitchins.
Bradshaw also worried that even if additional mooring buoys are provided, boat owners anchored outside the mooring field may be reluctant to use them.
“The problem you’re going to get into in getting someone who is not playing anything, free on anchor, to come to a buoy that they’re paying for,” he said.
City Commissioner Sam Kaufman said “many of us” are concerned about forcing live-aboards to move anchorage every three months. It would negatively impact the local workforce, he said.
“Those people who are at the lowest end of our income categories live on boats. Where are they going to go if this law passes,” he asked.
The proposed state bill, House Bill 639, has come before three state subcommittees so far, winning a “favorable” vote in all three hearings. It has one more full committee hearing slated, before the State Affairs Committee, which has not been scheduled yet. A companion bill in the state senate, SB 1086, has completed one of its three committee stops, passing unanimously in the environment and natural resources subcommittee.
If the two bills continue to win favorable rankings in the remaining committee stops, they will be combined and go to the full legislature for a vote before the session ends on May 1.