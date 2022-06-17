Four candidates have entered the race for the District IV Key West City Commission seat this week, after incumbent Greg Davila announced Monday he will not seek re-election.
Lissette Cuervo Carey, a former city administrator, said in her time in that position, four years of which she spent working for the City Commission directly, she saw the difference that the commission can make within the city and has been considering running for some time. She said when she heard that Davila had opted to drop out of the race, she was inspired to enter.
“I want to make a difference,” Carey said. “This town is important to me, and we’re going to be here a long time.”
A lifelong Conch, Carey is currently an administrator for the Key West Housing Authority, which she said gives her some perspective on the challenging housing situation currently plaguing the city.
She said she had “made this decision rather quickly on Monday” so she had not had much time to work on her platform as of Tuesday evening, but said her thoughts on the commission are that it is there “to represent the will of the people.”
She pointed to the improvements being made at the Truman Waterfront and said she’d like to expand that attention to District IV, which spans parts of New Town and Midtown.
On more broad issues, Carey said she was generally not in favor of the larger cruise ships that were slapped with regulations by a voter-passed referendum in 2020, which was later overturned by the state government.
“I think Key West is doing well without (them). It’s hard to live here as is,” she said.
On the issue of affordable housing, Carey remarked that “we are getting full” but said she needed time to think more about what her outlook on affordability would be.
“I think it’s important to do what we can for the people who are here,” she added.
Carey also said she needed time to think about her position on sea-level rise mitigation.
“Certainly no one wants to see taxes go up, but something needs to be done,” she said.
If Carey qualifies for the race, she will be facing local businessman Steven Nekhaila, who has also lived in the Keys his whole life. Nekhaila’s family has franchisees in nine Wendy’s restaurants, including the ones in Key West and Marathon, and owns the Tavernier Cinema.
Nekhaila said Monday he is advocating for smarter urban planning and more mixed-use zoning to address the affordability issue, pointing to the former KMart and Searstown Plaza as areas that could be used for mixed-use development.
Nekhaila described himself as “pro-cruise ship,” saying that he believes the large ships don’t have much impact on coral reef health and bring in repeat visitors to the island.
Nekhaila views sea-level rise as a threat, but an expensive one to mitigate, and said the city needs to be “economically conscious” when planning around that mitigation.
Another political newcomer, Ryan Barwick, filed to run Wednesday. Barwick moved to Key West 12 years ago on a whim and has worked in hospitality, beginning as a bar-back at Margaritaville before moving to Rick’s for about six years and now in his current position as a liquor representative at Southern Wine and Spirits. Barwick said he supported Davila in the last election and described himself as a moderate who will seek compromise on various issues.
“After being a homeowner and being around town with these business owners, I felt like my voice was kind of being misrepresented, not by Greg but by the City Commission as a whole,” Barwick said. “Because I’m part of the get-mine generation, because I’m still trying to get mine, I don’t have millions of dollars.”
Barwick said he would be by far the youngest member of the commission, if elected, adding “let’s make a run at it and see if we can put a breath of fresh air in there.”
Barwick said Thursday that he was getting a crash-course in politics. “I learned more about politics in the last 48 hours than I ever needed to know,” he said Thursday.
On key issues, Barwick said he is “very moderate” and that “I think I’m like most young Americans right now, where I think everyone deserves a fair shot but we need to create opportunities.”
On cruise ships he said, “I think there’s a happy medium somewhere. I believe there’s a compromise somewhere in the middle of the road that everyone can at least live with.”
He said several people had asked him what his campaign platform is, to which he responds “at some point, for someone my age, it’s like hey, can we come to an agreement? Can we keep a little of the old Key West and a little of the new Key West? I didn’t move down here to live in a Nantucket or a private island.”
Kim Highsmith, wife of Monroe County School Board member Bobby Highsmith, is also running for elected office for the first time.
“Commissioner Davila has done an excellent job, but when he withdrew from the campaign, I knew it was time to step up and lead this district, where I know my neighbors and walk and bike the streets every day. I’ve always been interested in local government and the timing was right,” Highsmith said in an email.
Asked what she believes are the key issues facing the city, Highsmith said “housing insecurity is at the top of the list, which includes illegal rentals. Everything is so divisive right now. We have to get back to working together, and that’s what I’m good at.”
Highsmith does not believe the city can ever build enough truly affordable housing, so it will need to look at other solutions.
“Perhaps tax credits for landlords who rent to locals on a long-term basis. Raise fines on illegal rentals so that it exceeds what many owners consider to be the cost of doing business. Hire more code enforcement officers, and support them in their mission. But most importantly, the penalties must be strictly enforced, including jail time for repeat offenders,” she said.
A provision does exist in the city charter that allows for those operating unpermitted rentals to be charged with a misdemeanor crime. City Code Compliance Director Jim Young told The Key West Citizen last month that it has never been used.
On cruise ships, Highsmith said “the voters have spoken, and they spoke out against large cruise ships. While at this time we can’t control Pier B, we can control their use of any city-owned property to dock the ships. The city has to be vigilant in monitoring and reporting to the state every single violation.”
Highsmith stressed an all-out strategy to combat sea-level rise, saying she favored using “any and all funding for natural and man-designed mitigation. Federal and state funding, including the sea-level rise and flooding resiliency funding plan.”