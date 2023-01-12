tire collection

 Photo provided

Officials with the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District will collect and dispose of used tires free of charge for Florida Keys residents during a two-day initiative this month.

FKMCD 2

Previously used tires, stored outside, are prone to becoming prolific mosquito breeding habitats for several species of concern. Collecting the tires and properly disposing of them at a recycling facility will benefit all residents of Monroe County by physically removing hundreds if not thousands of these habitats from the environment.