Officials with the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District will collect and dispose of used tires free of charge for Florida Keys residents during a two-day initiative this month.
Previously used tires, stored outside, are prone to becoming prolific mosquito breeding habitats for several species of concern. Collecting the tires and properly disposing of them at a recycling facility will benefit all residents of Monroe County by physically removing hundreds if not thousands of these habitats from the environment.
The two-day event will be held Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20-21, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents who have used tires can drop them off for disposal at any of three FKMCD facilities, according to a news release from the agency.
The facilities are located at 18 Aquamarine Drive, Big Coppitt Key, 503 107th St., gulfside, Marathon, and 100701 Overseas Highway, Key Largo
Mosquito Control employees will be on-site to assist with the dropoffs, which are residents only, with a limit of four tires per person.
Tires from commercial shops cannot be accepted, according to the news release. Photo identification is required.
The tire collection effort is made possible through partnership with and a grant made available from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
