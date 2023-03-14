marathon advance extinct church

The future of the New Mount Zion Baptist Church, located at 500 42nd St., will be discussed at Tuesday’s meeting of the Marathon City Council.

Despite a relatively light overall agenda, the Marathon City Council will convene for its March session on Tuesday, March 14, at 5:30 at City Hall, with two very contentious issues expected to dominate the meeting.

At the top of the list is the annual council decision to approve the MSTU (Metropolitan Special Taxing Unit), which is county tax funding of Fishermen’s Hospital. The MSTU was established in July 2018 by the Monroe Board of County Commissioners so Baptist Health/Fishermen’s Hospital could rebuild the hospital post-Hurricane Irma. The subject has been a lightning rod for many Marathon residents, who bristle at the special taxing district that earmarks public money to fund a private entity.

