Despite a relatively light overall agenda, the Marathon City Council will convene for its March session on Tuesday, March 14, at 5:30 at City Hall, with two very contentious issues expected to dominate the meeting.
At the top of the list is the annual council decision to approve the MSTU (Metropolitan Special Taxing Unit), which is county tax funding of Fishermen’s Hospital. The MSTU was established in July 2018 by the Monroe Board of County Commissioners so Baptist Health/Fishermen’s Hospital could rebuild the hospital post-Hurricane Irma. The subject has been a lightning rod for many Marathon residents, who bristle at the special taxing district that earmarks public money to fund a private entity.
Marathon homeowners pay approximately $150 annually based on a $300,000 valued property. The county will be collecting $1.5 million per year until 2028 if the MSTU remains in place for its duration, but is not earmarked for bricks-and-mortar construction of the hospital. Instead, it’s predicated on indigent care expense, which is generally the centerpiece of this annual review. The council has the option to extend or sever the MSTU annually.
In financial statements provided for this review, Fishermen’s shows $7,558,000 in county tax benefits received between FY 2020-2023. The statements also reveal a $17,483,000 financial gain in FY 2022, while also reporting capital investments of close to $23 million between 2021-2023. The council will likely be eager to understand whether Fishermen’s continues to need taxpayer funding based on those financials.
Additionally, it will be interesting whether BHSF’s announcement and their ground-breaking in February of a new Medical Arts building, adjacent to the community hospital, will alter the new council’s decision to approve the MSTU for another year.
The other potentially heated topic is discussion surrounding Resolution 2023-30, which would authorize the city to pursue the dissolution of New Mount Zion Baptist Church, located at 500 42nd St. Marathon activist Diane Scott, who is a vocal advocate for the former church and its property and who rarely misses a council session, is expected to be in attendance and vocal in her criticism of the city.
Despite that, the city is within its legal rights to dissolve the church. The property was involved in civil litigation, and a motion to dismiss the case on the grounds that the church was extinct was filed by the city in August 2020. Since then, the property, near Jesse Hobbs Park, has fallen into disrepair.
By law — Florida Statute 617.2005 entitled “Extinct churches and religious societies; dissolution” — states that any church or religious society which has ceased or failed to maintain religious worship or service … in this state for the space of two consecutive years, or whose membership has so diminished in numbers or in financial strength … or to protect its property from exposure to waste and dilapidation for a period of two years, shall be extinct.
If the resolution is approved, other Marathon churches of the same denomination, like First Baptist Marathon or Calvary Baptist Church, could assume the property and what remains of their congregation.
Since December, the council has entertained the subject of adjusting BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) fees since the city has a Building Department budget surplus and lowering BPAS fees would narrow that surplus. However, questions as to whether to simply lower future fees and/or credit those who paid the higher fees in years past, has proved to be a difficult decision.
It appears the city is prepared to vote to adopt Resolution 2023-32, which would provide an 42% reduction in future “cost of construction” and “cost per sq. ft” building fees, while shelving, at least temporarily, the subject of crediting past permit recipients. This is because four of the five current council members would be positively affected by that adoption, which poses a legal risk for the city.
Other items for discussion include vacation rental trash rates and the addition of an additional code enforcement position to monitor violations, as well as an e-bike discussion led by Vice Mayor Robyn Still.
Resolution 2023-27 would approve allocation of a CBPAS (Commercial Building Permit Allocation System) to St. Columba Episcopal Church, which is seeking 1,438 square feet of commercial square footage. Finally, Resolution 2023-33 would formally establish city boat ramp, trailer and Sombrero Beach parking fees since city parking stations will be activated by the end of the month.