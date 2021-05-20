Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $67.1 million contract to Korte Construction Company for construction of a new aircraft maintenance hangar at Naval Air Station Key West.
Upon completion, the new hangar will replace the current one that houses Strike Fighter Squadron 106 Key West Detachment – F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets and adversaries Fighter Squadron Composite (VFC) 111, who fly F-5N Tiger II aircraft, according to the U.S. Navy.
This is a Hurricane Irma-related replacement project, one of three NAS Key West has underway. The other two are the fire station on Sigsbee Park Annex, and Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, “Fly Navy 2,” on Trumbo Point Annex, according to the Navy.