Hang time

An F-5N Tiger II aircraft with Fighter Squadron Composite (VFC) 111 is shown parked in its hangar on Naval Air Station Key West’s Boca Chica Field. The hangar was damaged during 2017’s Hurricane Irma.

 Photo provided by U.S. Navy

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $67.1 million contract to Korte Construction Company for construction of a new aircraft maintenance hangar at Naval Air Station Key West.

Upon completion, the new hangar will replace the current one that houses Strike Fighter Squadron 106 Key West Detachment – F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets and adversaries Fighter Squadron Composite (VFC) 111, who fly F-5N Tiger II aircraft, according to the U.S. Navy.

This is a Hurricane Irma-related replacement project, one of three NAS Key West has underway. The other two are the fire station on Sigsbee Park Annex, and Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, “Fly Navy 2,” on Trumbo Point Annex, according to the Navy.