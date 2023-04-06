As expected, the Key West City Commission approved the employment agreement for City Attorney Ron Ramsingh at its regular meeting Tuesday night.
Ramsingh, who was elevated to the top position following the resignation of long-time chief attorney Shawn Smith, is set to earn $215,000 annually.
In other business, it was the first official meeting for incoming Key West City Manager Al Childress — who addressed the commission for the first time.
His initial priority was addressing beach cleanup related to the giant sargassum blob on a collision course with the southeast coast of the United States.
Chip Jones of Beach Rakers addressed the commission about his company’s efforts in advance of the noxious weeds’ arrival.
Beach Rakers is in charge of the city’s cleanup process and is producing signage for local beaches and an educational video to be featured on the city’s website.
“The sargassum belt has been there since Columbus first saw it in 1492,” said Jones. “The deforestation and dumping of nutrients from the Amazon basin have taken what would be a 90-day phenomenon and turned it into almost a year-round event.”
Beach Raker operates in 19 municipalities in the Southeast, from Cancun to Maine, and has been a leading provider of beach cleanup for more than 60 years. The company has been the city’s go-to contractor for beach cleanup for the last five years, with a contract worth almost $1 million per year, reimbursed at 100% by the Tourism Development Council.
Commissioner Clayton Lopez asked whether in-water collection was an option before it landed in Key West.
“We are not authorized for in-water collection because of the wildlife found in it (the sargassum,) said Jones.
“I want to know how dangerous it is for those with respiratory issues,” asked Lopez.
“There is a lot of misinformation about sargassum,” replied Jones. “The media has lumped some red tide in there, but red tide isn’t here. An irritant factor is associated with sargassum, but it is not dangerous.”
City Commissioner Mary Lou Hoover asked how effective booms like those proposed for Southernmost Beach are.
“At the surface, sargassum stacks against the booms, accumulating and flowing over it,” said Jones. “Then it gets trapped. Mother Nature has a way of maintaining beaches, and booms interfere with that.”
“We thought it was important to present this report and get in front of this issue,” said Childress.
Childress also addressed how the city will create agendas, shifting public comments to the beginning of meetings, with department reports moving to the end of the meetings. He also proposed moving to one meeting per month during the summer months.
Commissioner Jimmy Weekly had questions about changing the day of the week for meetings.
“I think because Commissioner (Lissette) Cuervo and I are the only commissioners with daytime jobs, we’d like to maybe look at moving meetings to another day,” said Weekly.
The commission also approved the process for a search to replace retiring long-time City Clerk Cheri Smith.
Commissioners also heard the first reading of an ordinance that would bring back the Move-in Assistance Program to promote affordable housing.
New Housing and Community Development Director Tina Burns offered changes that would delete a credit report and increase allowable income to allow workforce members to enter into affordable housing.
The program has a proposed budget of $250,000 annually to assist with move-in costs and utilities and the ability for commissioners to increase that amount.