There will be a changing of the guard at the Tuesday, Nov. 27, meeting of the Monroe County Commission, as two new commissioners will be sworn in and the commission will choose a new mayor and vice mayor.
The commission generally holds it monthly meeting on Wednesday, but because of the elections and installing board members, the meeting is being held Tuesday.
The commission will meet in person, except for Commissioner Craig Cates, who will attend virtually, according to Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
Members of the public may only attend and participate virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Information on watching or participating in the meeting can be found on the county’s agenda portion of its web site at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.
Recently elected county commissioners Mike Forster and Eddie Martinez will be sworn into office. Forster easily defeated challenger Jose Peixoto, and Martinez upset incumbent Commissioner heather Carruthers.
Carruthers has filed a complaint with the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office, claiming he did not live in the district at the time of the election. County Attorney Bob Shillinger said the complaint is not enough to keep Martinez from being installed on the commission.
Last week, State Attorney Dennis Ward filed a request with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office asking to be recused from the case. Ward has been friends with Martinez and Martinez lived with him following Hurricane Irma, Ward said.
A time table for completing the investigation is not known, but finding another state attorney to handle the case and doing the investigation could take weeks or months.
Current Monroe County Vice Mayor Michelle Coldiron is poised to be named mayor on Tuesday, as generally the commission has rotated the mayor and vice mayor positions. According to that format, Commissioner David Rice would be named vice mayor and be named mayor two years from now in what would be his last year of his current term.
However, Commissioner Cates has expressed interest in the vice mayor position as well, according to Cates.
Also on Tuesday, the commission will discuss various funding options for sea level rise mitigation projects and the commission will receive an update from emergency management and health department officials on the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Monday, the commission was not scheduled to vote on any new restrictions on Tuesday.
The number of cases has risen dramatically in the past week, but the hospitals are not being overwhelmed, according to Florida Department of Health. Eight people were hospitalized at Lower Keys Medical Center and two between Fishermen’s and Mariner’s hospitals as of Monday.