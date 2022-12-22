From left, SFWMD Governing Board member Ben Butler; USACE Lt. Col. Todd Polk; SFWMD Governing Board member ‘Alligator’ Ron Bergeron; SFWMD Executive Director Drew Bartlett; Everglades National Park Superintendent Pedro Ramos; SFWMD Governing Board member Col. Charlette Roman; Eric Eikenberg, CEO of the Everglades Foundation; and Adam Blalock, DEP Deputy Secretary for Ecosystem Restoration.
State and federal water managers broke ground last week on a barrier wall designed to help move more water south through the Everglades and into Florida Bay while mitigating potential flooding impacts in communities outside of Everglades National Park.
The South Florida Water Management District and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say the Central Everglades Planning Project’s new water seepage barrier wall extends the underground wall that was built to protect homeowners in the 8.5 Square Mile Area from flooding.
The project adds 5 miles of underground seepage wall along the L-357 Levee. SFWMD completed the 2.3-mile first phase of the wall earlier this year, which has already proven successful, officials say. During heavy rains, water that typically would flood communities has remained inside Everglades National Park.
“With the strong support and resources from Gov. Ron DeSantis, the South Florida Water Management District is committed to advancing Everglades restoration,” said “Alligator” Ron Bergeron, South Florida Water Management District Governing Board member. “We completed Phase I of this project in September, and now just three months later, we are now breaking ground on the next phase that helps keep even more water in Everglades National Park. By keeping water in the park where it’s needed, water stays away from nearby neighborhoods. Thank you to our partners at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for working with us to expedite this project to benefit the global Everglades.”
Eric Eikenberg, CEO of the Everglades Foundation, described the project as a win for Everglades advocates.
“This seepage wall is essential to keeping water in Everglades National Park while protecting adjacent neighborhoods,” he said. “This feature will also allow us to send water south to Florida Bay where it belongs.”
Cara Capp, senior Everglades program manager for the National Parks Conservation Association, said the underground infrastructure will keep more clean water in the Everglades, particularly in the dry season when it is most needed.