The new county government center that was originally slated to be completed in late 2019, but has met a series of delays, now has an estimated opening date in late 2021.
Monroe County’s Plantation Key center will consist of a courthouse, an office for the clerk of courts, a detention center, a sheriff substation and a public works office.
Kristen Livengood, a spokeswoman for the county, said the new detention center could potentially open in September, but the courthouse side appears it will not be ready until December. She said that the coronavirus pandemic caused construction delays throughout the Keys, and this project was not immune.
The old government center, which is right behind the construction site, will be demolished after the new center’s completion. Livengood acknowledged that the project is “definitely” behind schedule based on the original dates.
The County Commission last week approved some recommendations of artwork for installation in the new building through the Art in Public Places program, she said. The air conditioning was installed this week and is functional and furniture deliveries are expected at the end of the month, she added.
The project’s total cost is $36.5 million including wastewater and the fuel island relocation.
The county’s court system has not held a jury trial since February 2020. The Florida Supreme Court passed down rules at the beginning of the pandemic requiring a certain amount of space in courthouses to allow for social distancing. The only courthouse in the county that could accommodate those requirements is the one in Key West. A few trials were scheduled for earlier this year, but all have pleaded out at the last minute, according to Holly Elomina, trial court administrator for the 16th Judicial Circuit of Florida. The new courthouse on Plantation Key is expected to be able to accommodate social distancing when opened.
However, on June 4 the Florida Supreme Court administered new orders that said in light of the widespread availability of vaccines in the state, and the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that vaccinated people do not need masks in most situations, that the court system can begin to transition back to a more in-person function. Elomina said a trial is scheduled for July 23 in Plantation Key’s current courthouse and Circuit Judge Luis Garcia and County Judge Sharon Hamilton both have trials scheduled for August, a sign that the court circuit is moving back toward normalcy.
The new facility broke ground in October 2019 at mile marker 88.8, bayside. The total square footage for the new building will be 48,240 feet. The detention center will take up about 11,000 square feet of that and will feature improved security controls and be able to house 46 people. The government center is being built to withstand winds of 155 mph. A Category 5 hurricane is classified as having winds of 157 mph or higher.