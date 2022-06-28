The former Monroe County Long-Term Recovery Group that was founded immediately after Hurricane Irma in 2017 has now officially made the transition to the Monroe County Community Organizations Active In Disaster to respond to all disasters, not just hurricanes.
The new coalition is made up of local nonprofits, faith-based organizations, businesses and governmental agencies that together bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and a common pool of resources to the community following a natural disaster.
The former organization funded millions of dollars in aid to families in Monroe County across the island chain, helping shape home repairs and rebuilds for residents.
While the former recovery group provided an impact that was positive and far-reaching, MCCOAD board member Loretta Geotis expressed confidence that the transition to the new group was the right move.
“We have just stepped it up a notch. This is not anything new and we’re not reinventing the wheel. The difference is that the COAD operates year-round, whereas the LTRG did not,” she said.
By operating year-round, the new group provides an extra layer of security through multiple agencies, including churches, food banks, social organizations and several others.
“This helps us become open to grant funding year-round instead of just waiting until a disaster strikes,” Geotis said. “Another positive is that this keeps us in touch with emergency organizations in blue skies, so we don’t have to start all over again when there is a disaster. We’re already a cohesive unit, and we’re meeting on a regular basis. This allows us to hit the ground running a lot faster. If something happens, all we have to do is activate.”
Making up the majority of the new group are returning members from recovery group, including the Catholic Charities of Monroe County, the Florida Keys Outreach Coalition, the Salvation Army, the St. Vincent DePaul, the Star of the Sea Foundation and others.
Any individual or organization interested in the county COAD group is welcome to join, and membership is free.
“It can be a church, governmental organization or anyone that would have something to offer to help recover in a time of disaster. The goal is to expand membership so that people are ready to hit the ground running when disaster strikes,” Geotis said.
For information about the Monroe County Community Organizations Active In Disaster group, contact Geotis via email at loretta.geotis@uss.salvationarmy.org or by cellphone at 813-892-3342.
“Anyone is also welcome to join in on one of our meetings, and the next one will be on June 28. It’s virtual, so if you can contact me, I’ll send you the link on Zoom and you can sit in on the meeting and see what we’re all about. We’re looking for more people across the Florida Keys. The more members we gain, the better prepared we will be for a disaster,” she said.