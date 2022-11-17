marathon council bartus.jpg

From left, Steve Cook, Dan Zieg and John Bartus accept parting gifts from City Manager George Garrett and Attorney Steve Williams.

 Photo by Richard Tamborrino

The Marathon City Council session on Tuesday, Nov. 15, was highlighted by officially accepting the results of last week’s General Election, paving the way for installation of four new council members. They include newcomers Lynn Landry and Kenny Matlock, both Marathon contractors, and Jeff Smith, General Manager of Royal Furniture.

Robyn Still, co-owner of the Tackle Box in Marathon, was also elected. Still had been appointed in January after a special meeting when she was one of 14 applicants eventually selected by a coin toss to fill the council position vacated by Trevor Wofsey, who resigned in early January.