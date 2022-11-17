The Marathon City Council session on Tuesday, Nov. 15, was highlighted by officially accepting the results of last week’s General Election, paving the way for installation of four new council members. They include newcomers Lynn Landry and Kenny Matlock, both Marathon contractors, and Jeff Smith, General Manager of Royal Furniture.
Robyn Still, co-owner of the Tackle Box in Marathon, was also elected. Still had been appointed in January after a special meeting when she was one of 14 applicants eventually selected by a coin toss to fill the council position vacated by Trevor Wofsey, who resigned in early January.
The three outgoing councilmembers — Mayor John Bartus, Vice Mayor Dan Zieg and Councilman Steve Cook — took turns making farewell speeches to those in attendance before the actual swearing-in of the newcomers. Cook stated “it was never about things I got done, it was about doing what was right and staying humble”, while also calling a City Council position “a thankless job.” Zieg briefly thanked city staff and residents, saying that Marathon is “stronger today and better off” after his three-term service, while Bartus recounted his 23 years, collectively, in public service and the many projects accomplished in that time. Bartus was part of the original city incorporation team that formed in 1998.
After the swearing-in, the largely ceremonial process of selecting a mayor and vice mayor from the five-member council followed. As expected, Luis Gonzalez, the most tenured of the five, was unanimously selected mayor and Still was selected as vice mayor. This process is an annual rotation and is not determined through the election process.
The outgoing council members were then awarded parting gifts by City Manager George Garrett and City Attorney Steve Williams.
The new council members were given an opportunity to submit nominations to various city commission and board posts. Landry, who served as chair on the Planning Commission for several years, nominated former Marathon Councilman Mark Senmartin to replace him. Smith nominated Kevin Macaulay, who unsuccessfully ran for council, to the Code Board, while Kenny Matlock nominated Design Center owner Andrew George, a prominent campaign supporter, to the Planning Commission.
The council’s first deep discussion surrounded the determination of whether local contractor Guillermo Torres should receive administrative relief permit allocations. Torres’ six affordable housing units were days away from receiving certificates of occupancy when the state’s 3rd District Court of Appeals rejected the city’s latest attempt to free up the status of the 300 ROGOs it had been awarded in 2018 following Hurricane Irma.
Attorney Williams advised the council that he could not say with certainty whether approving these six units would be harmful to the DEO’s perception of how Marathon was handling permit applications, considering the challenge was headed to the Florida Supreme Court. He did suggest the council operate “conservatively.” However, after much discussion, the council voted 4-1 to approve the administrative relief to the contractor.
The administrative relief allocation discussion is polarizing in that many Marathon residents view this as one more attempt by the city to circumvent the 3rd District Court of Appeals ruling in October that Marathon could not award building permits because those units did not meet evacuation requirements.
Later in the session, city department heads addressed the council and described their various roles. It resembled a new employee orientation, understandable given the three new members will contend with a sharp learning curve, grasping issues and protocol, and ultimately making important council decisions.
Other agenda items included approval of KAIR’s request to waive fees and allow them to serve wine and beer at an event Jan. 20-21 at Sombrero Beach. The extension of the contract with Sarah Matthis to continue as Public Information Officer was also approved.
Finally, the FOLKs LLC (Friends of the Lower Keys) lawsuit, levied against the city earlier this year demanding Marathon install deep wells, is slated for a hearing Dec. 13 at City Hall. The lawsuit contends Marathon’s current shallow wells do not adequately meet environmental requirements and could cost the city $10-12 million. Budget Manager Jennifer Johnson also asked the council to approve another $500,000 to continue the litigation and stated this will “likely not be the last time”, she makes this type of request, indicative of the legal challenges the city faces with this and the ROGO litigation.