The City of Marathon formally swore in and installed Trevor Wofsey and Luis Gonzalez for the two at-large City Council seats at the Tuesday, Nov. 9, meeting, which also included a spirited discussion regarding purchase of a prime real estate parcel just east of the Seven-Mile Bridge.
The council designated Councilman John Bartus as mayor and Dan Zieg as vice mayor after a somewhat clumsily conducted ceremonial farewell for Councilman Mark Senmartin, who has served on the council for eight years. The swearing-in of Wofsey kicked off the proceedings.
An item added late to the agenda was the proposed purchase of the Seven-Mile Marina, which has been for sale but has remained unoccupied since fire ravaged the popular Salty’s Bar and Grill in January 2014. The blaze engulfed the restaurant, two boats and a car in the parking lot and the property owner has been unsuccessful in selling it. Until now.
The property is the last open bayside parcel before the Seven-Mile Bridge, and City Manager George Garrett was optimistic this acquisition would be a huge asset to the city. He stated that the Pigeon Key Foundation could possibly benefit as a ticketing site for potential ferry service to the historic location.
With seven boat slips, a 3,200-square-foot building and 200 feet of dock space, the marina would be a good investment, Garrett said. There was no mention of the price tag, although Bartus shared separately before the meeting that it would cost approximately $3 million, and that the city and the Monroe County government have had preliminary discussions about sharing the purchase funding.
Prior to the meeting, Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi told The Key West Citizen that the county would be willing to loan Marathon $1.5 million, or $500,000 a year for next three years, if needed. The city would then pay back the county within 10 years, Gastesi said.
The city agreed to draft a new resolution to allow Garrett and staff to enter into negotiations with the owner and finalize for approval at the December meeting.
As expected, Building Inspection Ordinance 2021-18 was discussed again, with Zieg pushing for a formalized plan, while also intruding a 2,000-square-foot structure qualifier. Attorney Steve Williams stressed it would be better to have a local ordinance on the books rather than wait for Tallahassee to enact legislation.
While many municipalities across the state have or are taking similar actions to strengthen their building inspection and certification protocols, the State of Florida has not formalized any widespread requirements.
There was additional discussion regarding what constitutes a single-family residence, how vacation rental homes would fit within the ordinance and whether a vacation rental is considered a commercial business. The subject of adequate staffing to enforce the ordinance was also considered. The council ultimately decided to finalize the ordinance language at the December session.
Somewhat unexpectedly, Zieg introduced the subject of extending council member term limits from three years to four. He stated that turnout at last week’s “off-year” election was around 30% and that in years when state and federal races occur, the turnout approaches 60%.
The cost to the city for this year’s election was $35,000, and Zeig suggested changing the city charter accordingly. Williams confirmed a referendum would be necessary so the voters could decide, and that any change voted on would affect incoming council members beginning in 2022.
The anticipated follow-up to the October session from Williams regarding the City Code book centered on its current sign ordinance, which he described “as the city’s worst” and “unconstitutional since 2015.” He stressed that content-based requirements for all temporary or permanent signs must be uniform and that currently Marathon as 16 different codes which make no distinctions regarding content.
Other items included recognition of a $25,000 donation from the Baptist Health Foundation for the exercise fitness court, a Veterans Day proclamation awarded to armed services veteran and Monroe County School District Board chair John Dick, and approval of $20,000 for each of the two baseball fields at the Community Park.