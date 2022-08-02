The small county-owned park on North Bay Drive in Key Largo that was shut down in June 2021 due to overcrowding in the Sunset Point and Bay Harbor subdivisions could potentially undergo changes to provide limited, resident-friendly parking, officials say.
“We received a presentation from Parks and Beach Director John Allen, who gave us a few different options, and I believe we got a head nod from the administrative staff and (Allen) so there can be off-street parking for about eight to 10 vehicles,” Monroe County Commissioner Michelle Coldiron said. “We thought that was a pretty good balance between the residents that live there and those who live about 1 to 2 miles away.”
Coldiron expects those plans to be discussed at an upcoming meeting, with the Aug. 17 meeting in Key West a possible date for the item to be on the agenda.
“They are going to give us a little more of what they’re looking at when the time comes,” she said.
Moving the fence back to make from for additional parking spots is one possibility, and officials also foresee a potential wider-ranging blueprint for benefitting Monroe County residents seeking access as opposed to visitors.
“We are possibly going to do a parking fee at all of our beaches, and you could see a tag system where you load your vehicle tag onto an app, and if you’re a resident, you wouldn’t have to pay, but if you’re a visitor or a tourist, then you would be charged a parking fee,” Coldiron said.
All pinpointed items are currently in the discussion phase, though, something that Allen noted.
“This is not going to happen overnight. There’s nothing that we can do right away,” he said.
The new parks and beaches director hailing from Tampa said that the Monroe County Commission has been in discussions to replan the park since December.
Non-residents paying a premium fee for parking is an idea that Allen believes that the community would be open to, but discussions with residents will need to take place before decisions are made, he said.
“There could be parks down the road where we charge a non-resident fee and keep it free for our residents, but again, that could take time to get an ordinance and make a recommendation. We’ll have to get out there and have a discussion with the community before moving forward, though,” Allen said.
One park where he could foresee the non-resident paid parking implemented also going into effect is Mike Forster Memorial Park, located just down the way from the North Bay Drive park at 20 Sunset Road.
As for the North Bay Drive park, Coldiron explained further why she believes 8-10 parking spots strikes “the right balance.”
“It’s in the respect of the residents that live in that neighborhood while also balancing the fact that it is still a public park, so other residents from other neighborhoods need to access it as well. We’ve been working really hard to strike that right balance, and I think 8-10 spots is enough for those locals to come in, park and access the beach, while also respecting the neighborhood and not having parking everywhere, which was happening originally.”
Allen said it’s also possible that the number of parking spaces could be fewer than the original benchmark.
“Again, that is still undecided, but it’s definitely possible that it will be less than that, and it probably won’t be more than that,” he said.
Meanwhile, another discussion that could take place down the road is the possibility of using pay-to-park apps such as the ones seen in Key West and Miami.
“They are very user-friendly and you could keep it to where the residents can punch their information in, and it automatically comes up that they are a resident,” Allen said, perhaps pointing toward an avoided fee for residents in the event of more widespread mobile parking apps being established throughout the island chain.
The right balance must be struck for a reason, though, Coldiron explained.
“We always have to remember that we are a tourist-driven economy, and without the tourists, our economy would tank. It’s the balance of taking care of quality of life for residents with the needs of tourists who come here and have a good experience,” she said.
Allen believes that balance can be achieved.
“Our end goal is to continue to keep the park accessible for the community so that they can all go out there and enjoy it,” he said.