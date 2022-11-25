The City of Key West is hosting two workshops to receive residents’ input on North Roosevelt Boulevard’s future development.
The first meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Key West Public Works Building, 3420 Northside Drive. The second workshop will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Key West City Hall. Both begin at 5:30 pm, with the later start time intended to allow those who work to attend.
One of the hot topics is ideas for redeveloping properties that formerly housed Sears and Kmart. Many in the community have suggested possible mixed-use commercial/residential development, helping bolster workforce housing in the Island City.
Sears and Kmart were both owned by parent company Transformco. After filing for bankruptcy after years of lagging performance, Sears closed in August 2020. Kmart shuttered its last store in the Florida Keys in March of this year.
Both buildings, considered anchor tenants for their respective shopping centers, have sat empty with little sign of redevelopment.
Key West City Commissioner Sam Kaufman is a proponent of the concept but said any such idea would have to come from owners of those shopping plazas.
“Sears and Kmart would be ideal for that development,” Kaufman said earlier this year. “And there are several things we could do to allow them to build up. But we would need those owners to come to us with a finished plan.”
Kaufman’s vision would include a first floor consisting of retail space, with successive floors providing critical affordable workplace housing. Similar mixed-use properties are becoming popular throughout other cities in Florida.
Other issues likely to be discussed are the pedestrian crosswalks installed by the Florida Department of Transportation in recent years. Several crosswalk users have been killed by vehicles since their installation, with the most recent occurring earlier this month.