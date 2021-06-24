To combat an expected onslaught of visitors on the Fourth of July weekend to the pocket park at the end of Bay Harbor Drive in Key Largo, Monroe County commissioners have closed off the county-owned right-of-ways for public parking in the Sunset Point and Bay Harbor subdivisions.
On Monday, the commission approved a resolution to prohibit parking on county rights-of-way in the Bay Harbor and Sunset Point subdivisions surrounding the park that takes effect immediately. The commission also closed the area between Bay Harbor Drive and the waterline while alternatives are investigated for safe usage of the park following its eventual reopening.
South Bay Harbor and North Bay Harbor drives in the Bay Harbor subdivision and Sunset Road and Sunset Court in the Sunset Point subdivision are located in a residential neighborhood that contains a small county-owned park.
The changes were implemented at the request of dozens of neighborhood residents who have been experiencing quality of life issues due to a large number of park users and limited space. Park users frequently exceeded the limited parking for the neighborhood park by parking vehicles and boat trailers on the shoulder of the narrow neighborhood roads, which causes traffic problems, safety issues, and difficulty for residents entering and leaving driveways, according to Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
The roads in the Bay Harbor and Sunset Point subdivisions are now designated as a no parking, standing, or stopping area. “No parking” signage is being posted that will include the noncriminal civil penalty set at $200, Livengood said.
At the Bay Drive park, the sheriff and his deputies are authorized to issue trespass warnings and can arrest any person who is found at the park, Livengood said. The commission asked the sheriff also to consider providing enhanced law enforcement during the first weeks.
The area will remain closed until an alternative management plan for the area is approved at a future board meeting. The Board closed the area immediately to prevent the huge crowds that were expected to overwhelm the facility and surrounding neighborhood during the July 4 weekend, Livengood said.
“This is one of the first places that Miami-Dade residents get to recreate at. So the taxpayers who fund this don’t get to use it very much. Calls for service have been increased,” said Commissioner Mike Forster, who sponsored the item. “We need to change the culture of the neighborhood.”
He proposed collecting entry fees from non-residents.
“We are under attack every weekend,” resident Rich Brindle said to the commission during last week’s regular meeting. “On a typical weekend there are 75 to 100 people in that park. There’s going to be a tragedy in our neighborhood. Is there any possibility to close it for Fourth of July?”
There is no capacity established at the park and it’s reportedly often overcrowded.
In opposition to closing the park to public access, Key Largo resident Sue Heim said, “This entitled group of people isn’t justification for me not being able to use it also.”
The 60-by-200-foot park at the end of Bay Harbor Drive was being considered for lease to the Sunset Point Association as the Bay Harbor Homeowners Association has a park that abuts the popular waterfront park.
Since the property was given to the county for public use in perpetuity, it’s not an immediately viable solution with the fast approaching holiday weekend.
“The board can restrict county roads. There is a 90-day process to shut down the road, but in the interest of public health and safety, the board could exercise its authority to do so,” said County Attorney Bob Shillinger.
Longer-term options could include a process to lease a portion or the entire right-of-way as a way to close the roads. “Or, we could look at re-platting the road,” he said.
“I am willing to limit it to the local neighborhood,” Commissioner David Rice said. “This is the neighborhood that is under siege. I wouldn’t want to live there.”
A no parking ordinance would be the most feasible option ahead of the holiday with enforcement.
Policing with off-duty Monroe County deputies would cost about $600 a day. The no-parking ordinance is expected to include Sunset Road to South Bay Harbor Drive.