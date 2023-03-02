Key West has a new city attorney.
On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the advisory committee tasked with recommending a new city attorney decided interim City Attorney Ronald Ramsingh deserved the nod to become the city’s chief litigator.
Ramsingh, who has served the city for more than 16 years in the Legal Department, was named interim last November following the abrupt resignation of long-time city attorney Shawn Smith.
“I look forward to working with Ron. He is well-positioned to assist the city leadership with his more than 15 years of experience,” said committee member and City Commissioner Sam Kaufman.
Ramsingh was the unanimous choice after more than three hours of robust questioning and debate, beating out veteran municipal attorney Ralph Brooks for the job.
Brooks, who handled land-use issues for Monroe County, most recently served as counsel for the Key West Committee for Cleaner Ships.
The promotion comes at a critical time for the city, which is poised to lose more than 100 years of institutional knowledge with the retirement of city manager Patti McLaughlin, and commissioners Clayton Lopez, Billy Wardlow and Jimmy Weekely leaving the dais due to term limits. The city is also slated to lose human resources director Samantha Farist and City Clerk Cheri Smith to retirement next year. All of this comes on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has made hiring and retention a challenge for city leaders.
“I am very pleased with every committee member’s effort into this selection process,” said Kaufman. “We had an incredibly talented group of local attorneys, including former city commissioner Greg Davila and local real estate attorney Greg Oropeza. I believe Ron will do a great job conducting the city’s legal business.”
One of Ramsingh’s first orders was negotiating incoming City Manager Albert Childress’ contract. Childress was selected to replace McLauchlin after a nearly year-long search that drew more than 40 candidates.
On Tuesday, Childress agreed to a $225,000 yearly salary plus $15,000 in reimbursable moving expenses.
Commissioners are expected to approve the contracts of both Ramsingh and Childress at the next Key West City Commission meeting on Tuesday, March 7, beginning at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St.
